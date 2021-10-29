What is Lawro predicting for Norwich City v Leeds United?

Video

Published: 9:20 AM October 29, 2021

Pundit Mark Lawrenson has predicted a Leeds United win as they travel to Carrow Road to face winless Norwich City in the Premier League on Sunday.

Mark Lawrenson is expecting Norwich City's run without a win to continue this weekend as they host Leeds United at Carrow Road on Sunday.

The Canaries have received plenty of just criticism for their performance against Chelsea last weekend that saw the European champions brush them aside in a 7-0 thrashing.

What has followed is plenty of soul-searching and tough questions, with sporting director Stuart Webber coming out to offer support to head coach Daniel Farke after speculation about the future of his position.

Supporters will be hoping to witness a response to that pummeling against struggling Leeds United this weekend, with Marcelo Bielsa's men being somewhat depleted with injuries at the start of this campaign.

They have only mustered one victory from nine matches against Watford but their draw with Wolves last weekend could inject some life back into their season.

Leeds look set to be bolstered by the return of England international midfielder Kalvin Phillips but ex-City loanee Patrick Bamford remains a doubt for the Yorkshire side.

Last weekend, Lawrenson predicted a modest 2-0 Chelsea win. The end result ended up being far more painful for City supporters to swallow.

Given the messaging from key people this week, fans will arrive at Carrow Road ready to witness a vastly improved performance that will help raise the decibel levels in NR1.

Head coach Daniel Farke is under pressure after Norwich City's heavy loss at Chelsea

Another defeat could see that atmosphere turn toxic and more questions would be asked of the City boss ahead of the trip to Brentford next weekend.

Writing his prediction on the BBC website, Lawrenson believes Norwich have offered nothing thus far to suggest they will improve in the coming weeks and months.

"This is game number 10 of the Premier League season, taking us more than a quarter of the way through, so if you are a manager or a coach you will now have a really good idea what you can expect from your team during the rest of the campaign.

"Let's face it, things do not look very good for Norwich right now after their capitulation against Chelsea last weekend, and it is hard to see them improving much in the coming months.

"Leeds have been slow off the mark themselves, and given their form, this should be a home game for Norwich to target to win. I don't see that happening though."

Lawrenson's prediction: 0-2

