Match Report
Premier League
Norwich City
Omobamidele 58
Leeds United F.C
Raphinha 56, Rodrigo 61
CANARIES 1 LEEDS 2 - Key moments, ratings and stats
It was a game viewed by many as a must-win for Norwich City but even despite an improved performance, they fell to another defeat at the hands of a streetwise Leeds United side.
Many turned up at Carrow Road hoping to see a response to that 7-0 mauling to Chelsea last weekend but City still looked toothless in attack and lacked solidity at the back.
Andrew Omobamidele's thumping header from a Milot Rashica corner offered City a route back into the contest but ultimately the Whites' quality told, with Rodrigo's long-range effort condemning the Canaries to another loss.
More questions will be asked of City head coach Daniel Farke as his side fell eight points behind the Whites in 17th.
Norwich City
(4-4-1-1)
SUBS:
28 Gunn (GK)
7 Rupp
8 Gilmour
11 Placheta (on for Hanley, 88)
18 Tzolis (on for Dowell, 69)
20 Lees-Melou
21 Williams
30 Giannoulis
35 Idah (on for Sargent, 77)
Head coach: Daniel Farke
- Bookings: McLean (foul on Meslier, 46)
Leeds United
(4-2-3-1)
SUBS:
13 Klaesson (GK)
4 Forshaw (on for James, 77)
11 Roberts
30 Gerhardt
33 Hjelde
35 Cresswell
37 Drameh (on for Shackleton, 71)
38 Summerville
43 Klich
Head coach: Marcelo Bielsa
- Bookings: Rodrigo (foul on Normann, 32), Harrison (foul on Aarons, 44), Shackleton (foul on Rashica, 68), Drameh (foul on Rashica, 79)
- Added on time: 1 min/ 5 mins
- Venue: Carrow Road
- Attendance: 26,193
- Referee: Anthony Taylor
- VAR: Darren England
KEY MOMENTS
3 - Kabak's surging run wins City a corner. Leeds manage to clear through James despite appeals of handball from the home faithful
8 - James beat the offside trap to receive Dallas' through pass. He rounds Krul but Hanley recovers to clear his shot off the line to prevent the opening goal
12 - Pukki drags a shot wide after James cleared Rashica's cross following a quick free-kick from McLean
25 - A tremendous long range pass from Hanley sets Aarons away down the right after James misjudged the flight of the ball. He cuts inside but sees his shot blocked by a Leeds defender
33 - McLean's square pass is intercepted by Rodrigo who looks to send James through. Krul is quick off his line to collect the ball and avert the danger
43 - Raphinha gets the wrong side of Omobamidele and drives towards goal. The Irish international recovers well to block his shot
45 - Rashica strikes from range and his effort is beaten away at the near post by Meslier
HALF TIME - NORWICH CITY 0-0 LEEDS UNITED
50 - Rashica drives a free-kick towards goal and forces Meslier to make a save to his left
56 - GOAL LEEDS (RAPHINHA) - Sruijk's pass breaks the lines and picks out James who turns and finds Raphinha. He dribbles inside to work an opening and displays composure to score past a host of City bodies. 1-0
58 - GOAL NORWICH (OMOBAMIDELE) - The teenager rises highest to get onto the end of a beautiful Rashica corner. His thumping header kisses the bar and hits the back of the net for an instant equaliser. 1-1
61 - GOAL LEEDS (RODRIGO) - Goals galore. Kabak is dispossessed by Phillips and finds Rodrigo. He has time to hit a shot from range which squirms under Krul's body and nestles into the net to reclaim Leeds' lead. 2-1
74 - Rashica hits the wall with a free-kick in the D after Pukki was bundled over on the edge by Cooper
90 - Boos greet the final whistle as Norwich's run without a win stretches to 10 Premier League matches
FULL TIME - NORWICH CITY 1-2 LEEDS UNITED
SNAP RATINGS:
Krul 6; Omobamidele 6, Hanley 6, Kabak 5; Aarons 6, Normann 6, McLean 6, Rashica 5; Sargent 5, Dowell 6; Pukki 6 Subs: Tzolis 5, Idah N/A, Placheta N/A
MATCH STATS:
(Norwich City - Leeds United)
Possession: 48% -52%
Shots: 14 - 13
Shots on Target: 3 - 6
Corners: 5 - 0
Fouls: 14 - 23