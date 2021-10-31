CANARIES 1 LEEDS 2 - Key moments, ratings and stats

Jamie Shackleton of Leeds United and Milot Rashica of Norwich in action during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 31/10/2021 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

It was a game viewed by many as a must-win for Norwich City but even despite an improved performance, they fell to another defeat at the hands of a streetwise Leeds United side.

Many turned up at Carrow Road hoping to see a response to that 7-0 mauling to Chelsea last weekend but City still looked toothless in attack and lacked solidity at the back.

Andrew Omobamidele's thumping header from a Milot Rashica corner offered City a route back into the contest but ultimately the Whites' quality told, with Rodrigo's long-range effort condemning the Canaries to another loss.

More questions will be asked of City head coach Daniel Farke as his side fell eight points behind the Whites in 17th.

Norwich City

(4-4-1-1)

Daniel Farke made three changes to his side as they welcomed Leeds United to Carrow Road in the Premier League. - Credit: Archant

SUBS:

28 Gunn (GK)

7 Rupp

8 Gilmour

11 Placheta (on for Hanley, 88)

18 Tzolis (on for Dowell, 69)

20 Lees-Melou

21 Williams

30 Giannoulis

35 Idah (on for Sargent, 77)

Head coach: Daniel Farke

- Bookings: McLean (foul on Meslier, 46)

Leeds United

(4-2-3-1)

Leeds United's starting XI for their clash against Norwich City in the Premier League. - Credit: Archant

SUBS:

13 Klaesson (GK)

4 Forshaw (on for James, 77)

11 Roberts

30 Gerhardt

33 Hjelde

35 Cresswell

37 Drameh (on for Shackleton, 71)

38 Summerville

43 Klich

Head coach: Marcelo Bielsa

- Bookings: Rodrigo (foul on Normann, 32), Harrison (foul on Aarons, 44), Shackleton (foul on Rashica, 68), Drameh (foul on Rashica, 79)

- Added on time: 1 min/ 5 mins

- Venue: Carrow Road

- Attendance: 26,193

- Referee: Anthony Taylor

- VAR: Darren England

KEY MOMENTS

3 - Kabak's surging run wins City a corner. Leeds manage to clear through James despite appeals of handball from the home faithful

8 - James beat the offside trap to receive Dallas' through pass. He rounds Krul but Hanley recovers to clear his shot off the line to prevent the opening goal

12 - Pukki drags a shot wide after James cleared Rashica's cross following a quick free-kick from McLean

25 - A tremendous long range pass from Hanley sets Aarons away down the right after James misjudged the flight of the ball. He cuts inside but sees his shot blocked by a Leeds defender

33 - McLean's square pass is intercepted by Rodrigo who looks to send James through. Krul is quick off his line to collect the ball and avert the danger

43 - Raphinha gets the wrong side of Omobamidele and drives towards goal. The Irish international recovers well to block his shot

45 - Rashica strikes from range and his effort is beaten away at the near post by Meslier

HALF TIME - NORWICH CITY 0-0 LEEDS UNITED

50 - Rashica drives a free-kick towards goal and forces Meslier to make a save to his left

56 - GOAL LEEDS (RAPHINHA) - Sruijk's pass breaks the lines and picks out James who turns and finds Raphinha. He dribbles inside to work an opening and displays composure to score past a host of City bodies. 1-0

58 - GOAL NORWICH (OMOBAMIDELE) - The teenager rises highest to get onto the end of a beautiful Rashica corner. His thumping header kisses the bar and hits the back of the net for an instant equaliser. 1-1

61 - GOAL LEEDS (RODRIGO) - Goals galore. Kabak is dispossessed by Phillips and finds Rodrigo. He has time to hit a shot from range which squirms under Krul's body and nestles into the net to reclaim Leeds' lead. 2-1

74 - Rashica hits the wall with a free-kick in the D after Pukki was bundled over on the edge by Cooper

90 - Boos greet the final whistle as Norwich's run without a win stretches to 10 Premier League matches

FULL TIME - NORWICH CITY 1-2 LEEDS UNITED

Andrew Omobamidele's thumping header put Norwich City on level terms in the second half.

SNAP RATINGS:

Krul 6; Omobamidele 6, Hanley 6, Kabak 5; Aarons 6, Normann 6, McLean 6, Rashica 5; Sargent 5, Dowell 6; Pukki 6 Subs: Tzolis 5, Idah N/A, Placheta N/A

MATCH STATS:

(Norwich City - Leeds United)

Possession: 48% -52%

Shots: 14 - 13

Shots on Target: 3 - 6

Corners: 5 - 0

Fouls: 14 - 23