TERRACE TALK: Leeds miss Bamford as they search for magic formula

Video

Leeds United Marcelo Bielsa has admitted his side's lack of goals is concerning. - Credit: PA

It’s been a somewhat slow start to the season for Leeds United. Whites fan and YouTuber Ellis Platten caught up with Connor Southwell ahead of tomorrow’s game.

Q - Thanks for joining us Ellis. It’s been something that has been debated on social media a lot this week, which side goes into this game on Sunday with less confidence?

A - I think the problem with us is that as soon as things go wrong at Leeds, there is major panic stations.

Every fan this summer realised we needed depth and now we’ve had injuries that it seems unsustainable for this season.

I don’t recall Patrick Bamford getting injured at all last season. That is probably why we didn’t sign a back-up for him. We signed Rodrigo but Bielsa doesn’t tend to like to play him up top. We’ve got Gelhardt who really gave the fanbase a lift last week.

That point last week could be a massive turning point for Leeds because the loss to Southampton was so disappointing because we didn’t lay a glove on them.

It’s felt a bit like we’re waiting for Bamford and Phillips to come back. But we outplayed Wolves and I think most people have thought ‘we’re going to be fine’.

Our fanbase are expecting a win from this game. This weekend is a massive game. If we lose it, then we are in massive trouble.

Q - Marcelo Bielsa is rightly lauded for the job he has done at Elland Road, but would a defeat this weekend prompt questions about his future at the club?

A - There may be from a small section of the fanbase but I think it’s so hard to appreciate the job he has done at Leeds.

People seem to forget that there were rumours about Kalvin Phillips going to Preston for £200k before Bielsa came in. Mateusz Klich was on loan in Holland, he wasn’t getting a look in.

Both Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas are now Premier League players. What he has done with the squad at his disposal is incredibly impressive.

I think the conversation would be more around why we were so hesitant to strengthen in the summer. We were linked with Noa Lang in the summer but after the performances he has had in the Champions League, he’s never going to come to Leeds.

So the conversations would be ‘why did we only sign James and Firpo? Why did we not sign cover up top and at number ten?’

Q - Is there an element that last season’s ninth place finish has created a degree of expectation as well?

A - I think so. There were plenty of people who said Leeds would be challenging for Europe, and I was like ‘no’.

My expectation this season was that we would finish around 14th and have a cup run. We’re out of the Carabao Cup now but it would be nice to see Bielsa take the FA Cup seriously.

I think there was an expectation from the media but that negates the fact that Arsenal underperformed last season, so to did Tottenham. Everton as well. Aston Villa have recruited really well, so I think the expectation for us to be up there is maybe a step too far.

Rodrigo's last-gasp penalty equaliser has breathed more optimism into the Leeds fanbase. - Credit: PA

Q - Leeds have already drawn four matches. They drew five in the entirety of last season, what do you put that down to?

A - Missing Bamford has hurt us. He was such a massive matchwinner for us last season. I actually think he was really unlucky not to go to the Euros because he was the second top English goalscorer behind Harry Kane.

He’s not just massive in terms of the goalscoring but also for his workrate and presence. His hold up play is also excellent.

You saw a completely different player at Norwich but he is integral to our system. It’s very hard to replace him when we don’t have him.

Q - We both know it is a myth, but does this run of form allow the narrative around the ‘Bielsa burnout’ to form? Even if it isn’t true?

A- I feel like Leeds fans think it is just really lazy journalism.

Not on your part, but that the narrative last season whilst Leicester have, for two seasons in a row, genuinely burnt out. They were on for top four finishes twice in a row and they faded away.

There’s a love for Brendan Rodgers, rightly so, but it wasn’t discussed. Whereas with Leeds, there is a desire for them to fail. Our fans like them.

Leeds United have only won once in the Premier League this season. - Credit: PA

But they know Leeds fans hate it so they use it for engagement.

Q - Many Leeds fans will be expecting a win this weekend. What’s your expectation for this game and score prediction as well?

A - We need to win soon. If we play like we did against Wolves, we will beat Norwich. 3-0 Leeds.

NCFC Extra: Tim Krul on criticism, turning City's poor form around and maintaining belief