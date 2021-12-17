Byram in the City midfield mix for Smith

Video

Sam Byram’s long-awaited Norwich City return after his injury hell feels like a two-for-one deal for Dean Smith.

Byram had not kicked a ball in the Premier League since February 2020, when he injured his hamstring against Liverpool, but was pressed into emergency service in the midweek 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa.

The former Leeds and West Ham defender was deployed in a holding midfield role, and his first half introduction provided a silver lining for Smith in a wretched offering from the Canaries.

Byram could now prove to be a key figure in City’s survival mission, after an impressive debut season was cut short by the start of an injury nightmare.

“I had seen him play in that holding midfielder role at Leeds earlier in his career. He has many strings to his bow. Good footballers can play anywhere,” said the City chief. “He is certainly a good footballer.

“That was pleasing that he got on the pitch for the first time in two years and he did alright. I was pleased for him but disappointed he was part of a poor first half performance. I am a football man. I would have booed in the first half because we were really poor.

"I thought the lads actually gave it all they had in the second half but we lacked that quality in the final third. I actually thought we looked the fitter team. But fans don’t want to see or hear about running statistics, they want to see wins.”

City’s West Ham call off this weekend means Smith has an extra few days to try and find a cutting edge among a group who have now scored only once in the past five games.

“We have to unlock that potential, in terms of goalscoring,” he said. “I didn’t think we had enough pace and power in the team to ask enough questions of Villa. We never had enough quality in the key areas, we never put enough balls down the sides of them. We put it on the centre halves heads too often.

“That big moment comes along for Kenny McLean in the second half, and we didn’t take it. I didn’t think our set pieces were great either. We certainly have to be better. There are many things we can work on, for sure.

“I trust them to make good decisions, but it looked like we were playing low risk football, it was too safe.”