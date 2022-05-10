Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Press conference

PRESSER: Leicester v Norwich City - Normann out for Foxes

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 8:45 AM May 10, 2022
Updated: 12:07 PM May 10, 2022
Dean Smith takes Norwich City to Leicester City in the Premier League on Wednesday

Dean Smith takes Norwich City to Leicester City in the Premier League on Wednesday - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Dean Smith previewed Norwich City’s Premier League game at Leicester City - and we had all the key lines first direct from Colney with the boss.

The Canaries head to the East Midlands on the back of a four game losing run which has confirmed their relegation to the Championship, and sparked fan protests.

Brandon Williams alleged he was followed home by a group of City fans after Sunday's 4-0 defeat to West Ham, which led to a post on his personal Instagram account he later deleted.

The Manchester United loanee posted again on Monday afternoon to thank City staff and other supporters for their support over the incident.

Smith gave his reaction to the episode, and more broadly the protests outside the City Stand on Sunday that saw some call for the departure of the owners and sporting director, Stuart Webber. 

On the pitch, Smith confirmed Mathias Normann (thigh) and Christoph Zimmermann (groin) will miss Leicester. But the City chief indicated he had no other fitness concerns from those on duty at West Ham ahead of the final training session.

Kenny McLean (toe), Josh Sargent (ankle), Andrew Omobamidele (back), Adam Idah (knee) and another loanee Ozan Kabak (hamstring) have been ruled out for the rest of this season.

Recap the press conference, with full reaction and build up to the Canaries' game at Leicester throughout the rest of the day only on the Pink Un+ app

Leicester City vs Norwich City
