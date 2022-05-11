Paddy's Pointers: Leicester City 3-0 Norwich City

Expert opinion

Paddy Davitt delivered his Leicester City verdict after Norwich City's 3-0 Premier League defeat.

A fifth straight top flight defeat, a fourth goal without scoring and another game where the Canaries had their moments but imploded in compliant fashion.

Paddy reflects on Dean Smith's previous assertion there is not a losing culture in light of another setback, the sight of Angus Gunn and Tony Springett in the starting line up, and why it is the end of the road for the club's loan stable.

