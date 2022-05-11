Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Expert opinion

Paddy's Pointers: Leicester City 3-0 Norwich City

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 10:19 PM May 11, 2022
Angus Gunn thwarted James Maddison with a superb stop in Norwich City's Premier League game at Leicester City

Angus Gunn thwarted James Maddison with a superb stop in Norwich City's Premier League game at Leicester City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy Davitt delivered his Leicester City verdict after Norwich City's 3-0 Premier League defeat.

A fifth straight top flight defeat, a fourth goal without scoring and another game where the Canaries had their moments but imploded in compliant fashion.

Paddy reflects on Dean Smith's previous assertion there is not a losing culture in light of another setback, the sight of Angus Gunn and Tony Springett in the starting line up, and why it is the end of the road for the club's loan stable.

Paddy's Pointers are now exclusively for Pink Un+ subscribers. Get your free one month trial by downloading the app here (which works on desktop and mobile devices).

Download the Pink Un+ app here

Leicester City vs Norwich City
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Norwich City fans during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Daniel Hambury/

Opinion

Jonathan Blathwayt: Divisions between fans and City board are worrying

Jonathan Blathwayt

Logo Icon
Norwich City's Brandon Williams during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, NorwichPicture by

Norwich Live News

Norwich City star claims he was 'abused and followed' by fans after match

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City's Sam Byram scores but the goal is ruled by VAR for handball during the Premier League

Norwich City vs West Ham United | Match reaction

Byram calls for squad to show respect to fans in final fixtures

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Pierre Lees-Melou was substituted at the interval of Norwich City's 4-0 Premier League defeat to West Ham

Updated

Canaries Q&A - with Paddy Davitt and Samuel Seaman

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon