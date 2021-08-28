Match Report
Premier League
Norwich City
Pukki 44
Leicester City F.C
Vardy 8, Albrighton 77
CANARIES 1 LEICESTER 2 - Key moments, ratings and stats
Norwich City were exposed to both sides of VAR as Leicester City inflicted a third consecutive Premier League defeat on Daniel Farke's men.
Jamie Vardy profited from a defensive horrorshow from City as Brandon Williams attempted to keep the ball in play. He was robbed by Ricardo Pereira, who crossed for the deadly striker to convert after eight minutes.
VAR intervened after Caglar Soyuncu's rash challenge on Pierre Lees-Melou just before the interval and awarded the Canaries a penalty. Pukki made no mistake from the spot to equalise.
In a second half of few clear cut chances, Leicester stole the winner after Marc Albrighton's strike finished off a slick counter attack.
Norwich thought they had an equaliser minutes later, but VAR judged that Todd Cantwell was blocking Kasper Schmeichel's line of sight as Kenny McLean nodded home a corner.
Norwich City (4-3-3)
SUBS:
28 Gunn (GK)
6 Zimmermann
7 Rupp (on for Lees-Melou 73)
10 Dowell
19 Sorensen
24 Sargent (on for Pukki, 73)
30 Giannoulis
35 Idah (on for Gilmour 79)
44 Omobamidele
- Bookings: Lees-Melou (foul on Maddison 25), Cantwell (dissent, 80)
Leicester City (4-2-3-1)
SUBS:
12 Ward (GK)
35 Jakupovic (GK)
14 Iheanacho (on for Barnes 67)
20 Choudhury
22 Dewsbury-Hall (on for Maddison 86)
26 Praet
27 Castagne (on for Pereira 11)
29 Daka
42 Soumare
- Bookings: Albrighton (foul on Williams 69)
- Time added on: 5 mins/5 mins
- Referee: Robert Jones (Merseyside)
- VAR: David Coote (Nottinghamshire)
- Venue: Carrow Road
- Attendance: 27, 765
KEY MOMENTS:
5 - Albrighton's corner is deflected behind by Kenny McLean
8 - GOAL LEICESTER (VARDY) - Brandon Williams is robbed of possession whilst trying to keep the ball in play. Ricardo Pereira cuts the ball back to Jamie Vardy, who makes no mistake from close range to fire the Foxes ahead. 0-1
16 - Pierre Less-Melou's clever pass to Max Aarons set Norwich away on the right. The full-back cuts back inside and tees up McLean to strike from range but his effort is held by Kasper Schmeichel
27 - Luke Thomas' poor pass is intercepted by Rashica. He feeds Lees-Melou who drives into a central position and hits a curling shot towards goal. Schmeichel scrambles to his right and pushes it wide
30 - Vardy latches onto the ball after Grant Hanley's tackle on Harvey Barnes. Tim Krul makes himself big and smothers the striker's effort
43 - After a lengthy VAR check, City are awarded a penalty after Caglar Soyuncu's rash tackle on Lees-Melou.
44 - GOAL NORWICH CITY (PUKKI PEN) - The Finn confidently dispatched the spot-kick, sending Schmeichel the wrong way to equalise for City. 1-1
HALF TIME - NORWICH CITY 1-1 LEICESTER
48 - Rashica's drive forward progresses City up the pitch. Timothy Castagne's tackle deflects the ball into Cantwell's shot but his dipping shot went over
50 - City come forward again. Rashica's pass into Pukki allows the Finn to find Lees-Melou but his shot is curled wide
56 - Aarons dispossesses Leicester and drives up the pitch. His deep cross picks out the unmarked Pukki at the back post, but he is unable to generate any power into his header and Schmeichel catches
77 - GOAL LEICESTER (ALBRIGHTON) - Leicester regain the lead after a clever counter attack allows Kelechi Icheanacho to find Mark Albrighton on the right. His driven shot clips Williams' and nestles into the bottom corner. 1-2
78 - City almost respond instantly as Rupp's cross picks out Sargent. The American international side foots his effort wide
80 - McLean nods Rashica's corner into the net, only for VAR to disallow the goal for offside. Cantwell was judged as blocking Schmeichel's line of sight as his colleague headed in
FULL TIME - NORWICH CITY 1-2 LEICESTER
SNAP RATINGS
Krul 6; Aarons 7, Hanley 6, Gibson 6, Williams 6; Gilmour 6, McLean 6, Lees-Melou 6; Cantwell 6, Rashica 7; Pukki 6. Subs: Sargent N/A, Rupp N/A, Idah N/A
MATCH STATS:
(Norwich City - Leicester)
Possession: 45% -54%
Shots: 14 - 9
Shots on Target: 4 - 3
Corners: 9 - 9
Fouls: 8 - 9