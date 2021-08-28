'Deserved more' - City fans take positives despite Foxes defeat

Opinion

Published: 6:08 PM August 28, 2021 Updated: 6:16 PM August 28, 2021

Norwich City have recorded three consecutive Premier League defeats, but their performance against Leicester was encouraging.

Despite a disappointing result for Norwich City, there were plenty of positives to extract from their 2-1 defeat from Leicester.

Luck was not on their side after VAR controversially disallowed a second equaliser just minutes after the Foxes had regained their advantage through Marc Albrighton.

Dejection was the overriding emotion after a thrashing at the hands of Manchester City last week and this was a much-improved overall display from Daniel Farke's men. They felt close to operating like a streetwise, efficient side but just fell short of what was needed to extract points.

Ultimately, defensive mistakes punished Norwich, with Jamie Vardy converting inside the opening ten minutes after a catalogue of defensive errors from the home side.

Teemu Pukki's penalty had put Norwich back into the contest, but Farke was left bemoaning the lack of a tactical foul as Leicester broke away to score their winner.

Norwich have just a few more days to complete their business, with a central defensive midfielder and centre back on their desired list of targets.

- Read the thoughts of Norwich City fans above and below