'Deserved more' - City fans take positives despite Foxes defeat

Connor Southwell

Published: 6:08 PM August 28, 2021    Updated: 6:16 PM August 28, 2021
Kenny McLean of Norwich and Ben Gibson of Norwich discuss who was at fault after their side concedes

Norwich City have recorded three consecutive Premier League defeats, but their performance against Leicester was encouraging.

Despite a disappointing result for Norwich City, there were plenty of positives to extract from their 2-1 defeat from Leicester.

Luck was not on their side after VAR controversially disallowed a second equaliser just minutes after the Foxes had regained their advantage through Marc Albrighton. 












Dejection was the overriding emotion after a thrashing at the hands of Manchester City last week and this was a much-improved overall display from Daniel Farke's men. They felt close to operating like a streetwise, efficient side but just fell short of what was needed to extract points. 

Ultimately, defensive mistakes punished Norwich, with Jamie Vardy converting inside the opening ten minutes after a catalogue of defensive errors from the home side. 

Teemu Pukki's penalty had put Norwich back into the contest, but Farke was left bemoaning the lack of a tactical foul as Leicester broke away to score their winner. 

Norwich have just a few more days to complete their business, with a central defensive midfielder and centre back on their desired list of targets. 

- Read the thoughts of Norwich City fans above and below












