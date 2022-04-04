Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Kick-off times for City fixtures at Leicester and Wolves confirmed

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 6:39 PM April 4, 2022
Max Aarons of Norwich and Luke Thomas of Leicester City in action during the Premier League match at

Norwich City's rearranged game against Leicester City will take place next month. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Premier League have confirmed the date of Norwich City's rearranged fixture with Leicester City. 

The Canaries will travel to the King Power Stadium on Wednesday, May 11 with the game kicking off at 7.45pm. 

City were originally due to travel to Leicester on New Year's Day, only for the Premier League to grant Norwich's request to postpone the fixture due to rising cases of Covid-19 within their first-team squad at that point. 

City lost 2-1 to Leicester in August, with Marc Albrighton scoring a late goal to secure the three points for Brendan Rodgers' side.

The midweek trip will be sandwiched between matches at home to West Ham United and an away trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers. 

Dean Smith's men have also seen their game against Wolves receive an updated kick-off time. 

Instead of a 3pm kick-off at Molineux on Sunday, May 15, the game will now begin an hour earlier at 2pm. 

Most Read

  1. 1 City loan striker eyes late World Cup dash
  2. 2 Retaining Hanley key to City's future after another assured performance
  3. 3 Canaries Q&A - with Paddy Davitt and Connor Southwell
  1. 4 'Seriously woeful' - Fans dejected as City cling on for draw at Brighton
  2. 5 Kick-off times for City fixtures at Leicester and Wolves confirmed
  3. 6 'He's the one' - City loan striker challenged to step up
  4. 7 Wembley joy for City fan Warne
  5. 8 Paddy's Pointers: Brighton 0-0 City
  6. 9 Robin Sainty: Where on earth is our beautiful game heading?
  7. 10 BRIGHTON 0 CANARIES 0 - Key moments, ratings and stats

The games mark City's final two away matches of the 2021/22 season, which concludes with a home game against Tottenham Hotspur a week later. 

NORWICH CITY'S REMAINING PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES

Burnley (H) -2pm, Sunday, April 10

Manchester United (A) - 3pm, Saturday, April 16

Newcastle United (H) - 3pm, Saturday, April 23

Aston Villa (A) - 3pm, Saturday, April 30

West Ham United (H) - 3pm, Saturday, May 7

Leicester City (A) - 7.45pm, Wednesday, May 11

Wolverhampton Wanderers (A) - 2pm, Sunday, May 14

Tottenham Hotspur (H) - 4pm, Sunday, May 22

Don't Miss

Jonathan Rowe of Norwich City holds off Adam Forshaw of Leeds United during the Premier League match

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Norwich City | Starting XIs

STARTING XIs: Eight missing for City at Brighton

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
London - Saturday February 6th, 2010: Norwich Manager Paul Lambert shakes Russell Martin's hand afte

Lambert's verdict on ex-City stars preparing for Welsh derby as managers

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour, who is on loan from Chelsea to Norwich City

Canaries midfielder Gilmour up for award

Chris Lakey

Author Picture Icon
Declan Rudd of Preston North End during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Pict

Injury forces former Canaries keeper to retire aged 31

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon