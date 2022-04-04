Kick-off times for City fixtures at Leicester and Wolves confirmed

Norwich City's rearranged game against Leicester City will take place next month. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Premier League have confirmed the date of Norwich City's rearranged fixture with Leicester City.

The Canaries will travel to the King Power Stadium on Wednesday, May 11 with the game kicking off at 7.45pm.

City were originally due to travel to Leicester on New Year's Day, only for the Premier League to grant Norwich's request to postpone the fixture due to rising cases of Covid-19 within their first-team squad at that point.

City lost 2-1 to Leicester in August, with Marc Albrighton scoring a late goal to secure the three points for Brendan Rodgers' side.

The midweek trip will be sandwiched between matches at home to West Ham United and an away trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Dean Smith's men have also seen their game against Wolves receive an updated kick-off time.

Instead of a 3pm kick-off at Molineux on Sunday, May 15, the game will now begin an hour earlier at 2pm.

The games mark City's final two away matches of the 2021/22 season, which concludes with a home game against Tottenham Hotspur a week later.

NORWICH CITY'S REMAINING PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES

Burnley (H) -2pm, Sunday, April 10

Manchester United (A) - 3pm, Saturday, April 16

Newcastle United (H) - 3pm, Saturday, April 23

Aston Villa (A) - 3pm, Saturday, April 30

West Ham United (H) - 3pm, Saturday, May 7

Leicester City (A) - 7.45pm, Wednesday, May 11

Wolverhampton Wanderers (A) - 2pm, Sunday, May 14

Tottenham Hotspur (H) - 4pm, Sunday, May 22