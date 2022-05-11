Follow live updates from Leicester City v Norwich City

Match Coverage

Already relegated Norwich City travel to Leicester tonight. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City travel to Leicester hoping to make amends for a disappointing performance against West Ham on Sunday.

The Canaries travel to the Midlands having lost 10 of their last 12 Premier League matches and will be hoping to provide some optimism for their travelling contingent of supporters.

- Click here to view our NCFC Live blog or access via the Pink Un+ app on your mobile device

This fixture was originally supposed to be played on New Year's Day, only for an outbreak of Covid-19 inside Norwich's first team camp to lead to the Premier League accepting a request to postpone the game.

130 days later, they travel to the King Power Stadium knowing their relegation has already been confirmed.

Dean Smith spoke at length about fan discontent at his pre-match press conference and reiterated the hope that Norwich can leapfrog Watford and finish 19th.

Brendan Rodgers' men haven't won in their last five Premier League matches and will be hoping to end their poor form with a victory over Norwich tonight.

Halting creative midfielder James Maddison will be crucial to any success Norwich have tonight.

You can follow all of the updates, analysis and reaction in our NCFC Live blog.

Coverage is available exclusively to Pink Un+ subscribers, with our reporters taking comments and questions from City fans before, during and after the game.

- If you've not already signed up to Pink Un+ click here to subscribe for £1.99 per month, with your first 30 days free

- Click here to access our NCFC Live blog or view via the Pink Un+ app on your mobile device