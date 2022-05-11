Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Follow live updates from Leicester City v Norwich City

Connor Southwell

Published: 6:20 PM May 11, 2022
Grant Hanley of Norwich misses his tackle on James Maddison of Leicester City during the Premier Lea

Already relegated Norwich City travel to Leicester tonight. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City travel to Leicester hoping to make amends for a disappointing performance against West Ham on Sunday.

The Canaries travel to the Midlands having lost 10 of their last 12 Premier League matches and will be hoping to provide some optimism for their travelling contingent of supporters.

This fixture was originally supposed to be played on New Year's Day, only for an outbreak of Covid-19 inside Norwich's first team camp to lead to the Premier League accepting a request to postpone the game. 

130 days later, they travel to the King Power Stadium knowing their relegation has already been confirmed. 

Dean Smith spoke at length about fan discontent at his pre-match press conference and reiterated the hope that Norwich can leapfrog Watford and finish 19th. 

Brendan Rodgers' men haven't won in their last five Premier League matches and will be hoping to end their poor form with a victory over Norwich tonight. 

Halting creative midfielder James Maddison will be crucial to any success Norwich have tonight. 

You can follow all of the updates, analysis and reaction in our NCFC Live blog.

Coverage is available exclusively to Pink Un+ subscribers

Leicester City vs Norwich City

