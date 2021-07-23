Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
'I have got to do what’s best for my career' - City new boy Gibbs on Ipswich exit

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 10:19 AM July 23, 2021    Updated: 10:50 AM July 23, 2021
Liam Gibbs has swapped Ipswich Town for Norwich City 

Liam Gibbs has swapped Ipswich Town for Norwich City - Credit: Steve Waller

Suffolk-bred Liam Gibbs knows swapping Ipswich Town for Norwich City will not go down well in some quarters - but believes the Canaries can take him to the next level.

The 18-year-old's move for an undisclosed fee was announced on Friday morning, with Gibbs signing a four-year contract that will see him initially link up with the Canaries' development set-up.

Paul Lambert and Matt Gill crossed the coaching divide but in recent years player moves between the two rivals are a rarity. Ben Wyatt went in the opposite direction from Norwich's academy in 2014 but never made it at Portman Road.

"I have got to do what’s best for my career, at the end of the day, and I felt like this was the club that I needed to come to," said the highly-rated midfielder. "It is not ideal being the rival club, but I am happy with my decision, and I am sure it will be beneficial for me and my career.

"I just wanted to get started now. I have been here waiting for it to happen and now I am ready to go in, get started, meet the team and play some football.

"I have seen young players in the past that have gone through the academy and into the first team. 

"I am very, very excited. I am looking forward to starting my journey as soon as possible."

Gibbs was a key figure in a Town squad who reached last season's FA Youth Cup semi-finals.

"That was an amazing experience, getting to the semi-finals of the Youth Cup as an underdog in most of our rounds, really. It was amazing and a great team performance," he said, quoted in a Q&A on the Canaries' official site. "I have won trophies in the past with Ipswich and I hope to come here and do the same.

"Win some trophies, put in some good team performances and go on go on a bit of a cup run with the team."

