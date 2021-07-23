City confirm Liam Gibbs signing from Ipswich Town

Updated

Published: 9:00 AM July 23, 2021 Updated: 10:08 AM July 23, 2021

Norwich City have confirmed the signing of Ipswich Town's highly-rated youngster Liam Gibbs.

The East Anglian rivals have agreed an undisclosed fee for the 18-year-old, who has signed a four year contract and will initially link up with the Canaries' development set-up.

The central midfielder had been at Ipswich since the age of eight but opted to cut his ties with the Blues amid reported interest this summer from a number of Premier League teams, including Manchester United and Aston Villa.

"I am very, very excited. I am looking forward to starting my journey as soon as possible," he told City's official site.

"It is a new step for me and for my career. I am looking to make the most of it, showcase my talent and hopefully I can help the club keep moving forward. I have seen young players in the past that have gone through the academy and into the first team. Norwich have a reputation for bringing through young players and I just want to be the next one to get into the first team and make things happen.

"I can see a clear pathway for me. Now I am just excited to get started, fulfil my potential and show everyone what I can do."

Gibbs made four senior appearances for the League One outfit, but caught the eye as part of an under-18 side which reached the FA Youth Cup semi-finals last season before losing to Liverpool.

The Bury-St-Edmunds prospect signed his first professional contract in December 2019 but rejected a new deal on the table, although the clubs have now reached an agreement which avoids the matter being settled by a tribunal.

Gibbs is the latest summer addition for the Canaries at development level following the arrivals of Flynn Clarke from Peterborough and Kenny Coker form Southend.