City confirm Liam Gibbs signing from Ipswich Town

Paddy Davitt

Published: 9:00 AM July 23, 2021    Updated: 10:08 AM July 23, 2021
Liam Gibbs has completed his Norwich City move from Ipswich Town

Liam Gibbs has completed his Norwich City move from Ipswich Town

Norwich City have confirmed the signing of Ipswich Town's highly-rated youngster Liam Gibbs.

The East Anglian rivals have agreed an undisclosed fee for the 18-year-old, who has signed a four year contract and will initially link up with the Canaries' development set-up.

The central midfielder had been at Ipswich since the age of eight but opted to cut his ties with the Blues amid reported interest this summer from a number of Premier League teams, including Manchester United and Aston Villa.

"I am very, very excited. I am looking forward to starting my journey as soon as possible," he told City's official site.

"It is a new step for me and for my career. I am looking to make the most of it, showcase my talent and hopefully I can help the club keep moving forward. I have seen young players in the past that have gone through the academy and into the first team. Norwich have a reputation for bringing through young players and I just want to be the next one to get into the first team and make things happen.

"I can see a clear pathway for me. Now I am just excited to get started, fulfil my potential and show everyone what I can do."

Gibbs made four senior appearances for the League One outfit, but caught the eye as part of an under-18 side which reached the FA Youth Cup semi-finals last season before losing to Liverpool.

The Bury-St-Edmunds prospect signed his first professional contract in December 2019 but rejected a new deal on the table, although the clubs have now reached an agreement which avoids the matter being settled by a tribunal.

Gibbs is the latest summer addition for the Canaries at development level following the arrivals of Flynn Clarke from Peterborough and Kenny Coker form Southend.   

