City defensive absences for Lincoln friendly

Published: 6:00 AM July 20, 2021

Norwich City step up their pre-season plans with a behind-closed-doors friendly against Lincoln City on Tuesday at Colney.

The Canaries, who beat King’s Lynn Town 3-1 on Friday, will host the Imps who missed out promotion to the Championship last season in the League One play-off final.

Dimitris Giannoulis and Sam Byram will not be involved this afternoon. Giannoulis has a minor muscle injury and is expected to miss this week’s practice games against Lincoln and Huddersfield.

Byram had a reaction to stepping up his return to training after a 16-month absence with hamstring issues. The former West Ham full back could be out for another 10 days.

"He is much closer. He has taken part in several pieces of team training but we are unbelievably careful with him and in these last days he felt something again in his hamstring," said head coach Daniel Farke. "But he is back on the pitch and this setback might cost him two weeks but there is a chance he can be involved.

"With Dimi, a minor muscle injury. He reported it after Thursday's training session. Looks at this stage he misses 12 to 14 days. A little strain in his hamstring. I am pretty confident we see him maybe from Coventry onwards. He will be back for when the real business starts."

Max Aarons missed the Linnets’ opener with what Farke labelled after that game ‘a minor fitness issue’. Grant Hanley (hamstring), Ben Gibson (ankle) and Kenny McLean (knee) target returns later in pre-season.

Tim Krul and Teemu Pukki are poised to link up again with the squad later this week after their Euro2020 exploits.