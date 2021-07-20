Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Video

City defensive absences for Lincoln friendly

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 6:00 AM July 20, 2021   
Adam Idah scored Norwich City's third goal in a win at King's Lynn Town

Adam Idah scored Norwich City's third goal in a win at King's Lynn Town - Credit: Ian Burt/Archant

Norwich City step up their pre-season plans with a behind-closed-doors friendly against Lincoln City on Tuesday at Colney. 

The Canaries, who beat King’s Lynn Town 3-1 on Friday, will host the Imps who missed out promotion to the Championship last season in the League One play-off final. 

Dimitris Giannoulis and Sam Byram will not be involved this afternoon. Giannoulis has a minor muscle injury and is expected to miss this week’s practice games against Lincoln and Huddersfield. 

Byram had a reaction to stepping up his return to training after a 16-month absence with hamstring issues. The former West Ham full back could be out for another 10 days.  

"He is much closer. He has taken part in several pieces of team training but we are unbelievably careful with him and in these last days he felt something again in his hamstring," said head coach Daniel Farke. "But he is back on the pitch and this setback might cost him two weeks but there is a chance he can be involved.

"With Dimi, a minor muscle injury. He reported it after Thursday's training session. Looks at this stage he misses 12 to 14 days. A little strain in his hamstring. I am pretty confident we see him maybe from Coventry onwards. He will be back for when the real business starts."

Max Aarons missed the Linnets’ opener with what Farke labelled after that game ‘a minor fitness issue’. Grant Hanley (hamstring), Ben Gibson (ankle) and Kenny McLean (knee) target returns later in pre-season. 

Tim Krul and Teemu Pukki are poised to link up again with the squad later this week after their Euro2020 exploits.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norwich City chief 'confident' of Aarons stay amid Atletico reports
  2. 2 Canaries' Q&A - with Paddy Davitt
  3. 3 Grant Hanley signs new City deal
  1. 4 Norwich City transfer rumours: Bid rejected for €10m rated striker
  2. 5 Connor Southwell: Do City's new additions point to a change in approach?
  3. 6 Who's ready to challenge Atletico Madrid for City ace Max Aarons?
  4. 7 Farke opens up on Buendia Villa sale
  5. 8 Paddy Davitt: Hanley's untold City story deserves wider praise
  6. 9 Jet skis and beach parties - insight into City star's promotion celebrations
  7. 10 Vrancic can ‘ignite’ Stoke insists Potters’ chief
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Norwich City have started pre-season training, from left, Lukas Rupp, Max Aarons, Jacob Sorensen and

Norwich City Transfer News

Norwich City transfer rumours: Spanish champions interested in Aarons

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 64026717/11/2012Anthony Pilkington of Norwi

Ex-Canaries winger seals League One move

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
King's Lynn Town v Norwich

Interview

'I’ll just push on' - Mumba eyes starting role for City

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 64026719/05/2013Jonny Howson of Norwich sco

Top-flight years: Highs, lows... and a legend departs

Chris Lakey

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus