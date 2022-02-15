Lionesses set for bumper Carrow Road turn out

The Lionesses’ Carrow Road Arnold Clark Cup clash with Spain’s women on Sunday has already sold 11,000 tickets.

England’s women, featuring Norfolk and Manchester City star Lauren Hemp, are in Norfolk for a four team tournament that also brings Germany and Olympic gold medallists Canada to Norwich City’s home.

The Lionesses begin their campaign against Canada at Middlesbrough’s Riverside stadium on Thursday, before travelling to Norfolk for a Spanish showdown on Sunday afternoon (KO 3:15pm).

Germany and Canada then follow the England game, in a Carrow Road double header, before England complete the tournament against traditional rivals Germany at Molineux on February 23.

The four-team event is viewed as important preparation ahead of this summer’s Euros, which will be held in England.

Former Norwich City Ladies' ace Hemp opened her senior England account with a four goal burst in the 20-0 rout of Latvia in November’s World Cup qualifier held in Doncaster.

The 21-year-old started with North Walsham’s Youth set-up before moving on from the Canaries to Bristol City in 2016. She has represented England at every age group level from under-17s upwards and was part of the Great Britain squad at the 2020 Olympics.

Hemp’s international team mate, Beth Mead, is looking forward to playing at the home of the Canaries.

“It’s really nice to get more people involved seeing the Lionesses. I mean there's a lot of history in these stadia and they are where you want to play,” she said, quoted on the club’s site with Carrow Road last hosting an England women’s game in 2006. “I think as a team and as individuals, we're very proud to play for England. We play with our hearts on our sleeves, and we'll always give 100pc.

"I think it's that rawness of the women's game and it’s personality is what makes it different. I would say to people to come out and watch and see what they think.

“Spain are a team that are just constantly moving and passing. Basically, you feel like you're chasing shadows. It will be good to see what we get right and wrong in and out of possession and learn from it either way.”

Tickets can be purchased from the official tournament site or via the England football official site.