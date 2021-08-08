Reds' defender major injury doubt for City opener

Video

Published: 9:02 PM August 8, 2021 Updated: 9:04 PM August 8, 2021

Liverpool's Andrew Robertson is a doubt for the trip to Norwich City after suffering an ankle injury - Credit: PA

Liverpool have suffered an injury scare less than a week before they face Norwich City in the Premier League, after Andy Robertson hobbled off in Sunday's 1-1 friendly draw against Athletic Bilbao at Anfield.

The Scotland left-back, who started every league match last season, had to be helped off the pitch by two of the club's medical team shortly before half-time following an awkward looking fall in attempting to stop a cross by Alex Berenguer.

Andy Robertson will undergo a scan on Monday after suffering an ankle injury in Liverpool's friendly against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday. — Sky Sports (@SkySports) August 8, 2021

Only seven outfield players played more Premier League minutes than Robertson last season while his likely deputy, Kostas Tsimikas, managed just six minutes in his maiden campaign for the Reds.

"We don't know how serious it is. It was pretty painful and that is why Andy went off," said boss Jurgen Klopp. "He got the ball on the front of his foot, twisted his ankle. The pain settled already but we cannot say without further assessment.

"He needs to get a scan and then we will know more."

Robertson tweeted on Sunday evening: "Your support today was amazing! Thank you for all your messages, I'm positive but let's see what tomorrow brings!"

Virgil Van Dijk continued his comeback by playing 71 minutes against the La Liga side, the most he has managed since an anterior cruciate knee ligament injury in October, alongside Joel Matip, whose season was also prematurely ended in January by an ankle problem.

The Holland captain cruised through the game, launched a number of his trademark long crossfield passes out from the back - one early one dropping right onto the toes of Mohamed Salah - and could have scored a couple of headers from corners.

"For 55 minutes we saw an absolutely top game from my team with the boys obviously inspired by the 42,000 people in the stands," said Klopp, quoted by PA. "I was more than pleased; if Robbo's injury had not happened I would have been over the moon."

City have injury concerns of their own with Todd Cantwell (ankle) missing the final 3-0 friendly defeat to Newcastle United. Lukas Rupp is also being monitored by City's medical staff after his second half exit on Tyneside.

The remaining players who were absent due to Covid protocols on Saturday are now available to Daniel Farke for the build up to Liverpool's visit.