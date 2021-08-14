Liverpool condemn alleged homophobic chants directed at City loan ace Gilmour

Video

Published: 11:11 PM August 14, 2021

Norwich City's Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour was allegedly the subject of chanting from a section of Liverpool fans - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Liverpool have condemned 'offensive and inappropriate' chants allegedly aimed at Norwich City's Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour in Saturday's 3-0 Premier League win for the Reds.

Gilmour's Chelsea connections led to a derogatory homophobic chant from a section of the travelling support during the second half at Carrow Road.

Liverpool moved swiftly to remind supporters of the club's inclusive values with a post on their official twitter account to their 17.7m followers after the win for Jurgen Klopp's side.

The chant is offensive and inappropriate - a message we have repeatedly communicated alongside Kop Outs.



We urge supporters to remember the inclusive values of the club and to refrain from using it in the future. https://t.co/67Q5SKoa88 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 14, 2021

Kop Outs, a Liverpool LGBT+ action group, also condemned those who reportedly engaged in such chants, writing on Twitter: "Great result today marred by homophobic chanting by some of our fans targeting Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour.

"If you can't support without resorting to bigoted nonsense, you don't understand YNWA."

