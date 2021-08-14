Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Video

Liverpool condemn alleged homophobic chants directed at City loan ace Gilmour

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 11:11 PM August 14, 2021   
Norwich City's Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour was allegedly the subject of chanting from a section of Liverpool fans 

Norwich City's Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour was allegedly the subject of chanting from a section of Liverpool fans - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Liverpool have condemned 'offensive and inappropriate' chants allegedly aimed at Norwich City's Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour in Saturday's 3-0 Premier League win for the Reds.

Gilmour's Chelsea connections led to a derogatory homophobic chant from a section of the travelling support during the second half at Carrow Road.

Liverpool moved swiftly to remind supporters of the club's inclusive values with a post on their official twitter account to their 17.7m followers after the win for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Kop Outs, a Liverpool LGBT+ action group, also condemned those who reportedly engaged in such chants, writing on Twitter: "Great result today marred by homophobic chanting by some of our fans targeting Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour.

"If you can't support without resorting to bigoted nonsense, you don't understand YNWA."

NCFC Extra: Watch the latest Norwich City episode of window watch 


Norwich City vs Liverpool
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Freddie Woodman of Newcastle United saves at the feet of Teemu Pukki of Norwich during the Pre-seaso

Video

Pukki still searching for top gear after Covid diagnosis

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Teemu Pukki of Norwich against Liverpool at Carrow Road, Norwich

Opinion

Iwan Roberts: Time to get rid of these millstones

Iwan Roberts

person
Daniel Farke in the dug-out after City concede their second goal against Derby. Picture: Paul Cheste

Premier League 'buffer zone' sees City fans shunted from regular seats

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp and Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke see the funny side as the Liverpo

Opinion

NCFC v Liverpool: Can Farke outwit Jurgen Klopp?

Chris Lakey

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus