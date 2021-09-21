Farke hammers Tzolis for penalty antics in City defeat

Video

Published: 11:08 PM September 21, 2021

Christos Tzolis earned the full wrath of Daniel Farke after missing a penalty he was not supposed to take in Tuesday’s 3-0 League Cup third round exit to Liverpool at Carrow Road.

Tzolis’ first half effort was kicked away by Reds’ keeper Caoimhin Kelleher at a crucial stage in the cup tie.

Farke revealed after his side’s exit he had delivered a dressing down to the Greek teenager for stepping out of line.

“A big mistake,” he said. “He was unbelievably emotional and excited but that’s what happens with young players, they take the wrong decisions and I was a bit annoyed that none of my older players was aware that he shouldn’t take the penalties.

I love this guy and he will be an important player for us in the future and in general he had a really good performance. But believe me after I have spoken to him he will never do this mistake ever again in his life. He has apologised.

"Once you are willing to work with young players you have to accept they make mistakes, so after our conversation he will never make such a mistake again.

"A naive error from a young player. But he has scored penalties in his career and maybe the other lads on the pitch could see he was confident and allowed him to take it.”

Former striker Farke admitted he made the same costly error in his own playing career.

“He was over-excited and we all know what he is capable of, but discipline and sticking to what is planned is also important,” said the City chief. “I was not happy and I have made it crystal clear. It is also important we don’t bury him alive.

"I was a striker and I have taken penalties I was not supposed to take. I even missed a penalty in that situation, but I had to pay the record fine in my whole career. I lost my head a little bit. I never made that mistake again.

“It is no guarantee a different player scores or even if Christos scored I would have still punished him after the game. It is a tough conversation for a young guy. He doesn’t want that again.

"It cost us maybe a place in the next round. He will learn from this. Now the topic is done.”