PRESSER: City v Liverpool

Live

Published: 2:30 PM September 20, 2021

Christos Tzolis was the star of the show in Norwich City's League Cup win over Bournemouth - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke previews Norwich City’s League Cup third round home tie against Liverpool - and we have all the key lines first from a video chat with the boss at Colney.

Farke will provide a full fitness update on those who featured in the 3-1 Premier League defeat to Watford at Carrow Road.

The City chief made a number of changes to his starting line up for the previous cup win over Bournemouth, with Christos Tzolis and Josh Sargent catching the eye in a 6-0 romp.

Kieran Dowell and Jacob Sorensen were both absent from the Hornets' matchday squad, although Farke revealed in the build up Sorensen had missed some training sessions with a dead leg.

Christoph Zimmermann (ankle) is still ruled out. Sam Byram is yet to play any part this season after a setback in the summer, following his long layoff from two hamstring surgeries, while Przemyslaw Placheta had not been under consideration as he recovers from Covid.

Reports in Poland earlier on Monday suggest the wide player has been named in Poland's provisional World Cup squad for next month's upcoming qualifiers against San Marino and Albania.

NCFC Extra: Farke on Norwich City set up

Follow the press conference in the window above, scheduled to start from 2:45pm onwards, with full reaction and build up to City’s game against Liverpool throughout the rest of the day on pinkun.com