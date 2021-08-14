Farke plans cheeky Klopp request

Video

Published: 6:00 AM August 14, 2021

Daniel Farke joked he may put in a cheeky request to Jurgen Klopp after Norwich City’s Premier League bow against Liverpool.

The Reds’ envious depth of talent had Farke casting admiring glances on Friday, while fine tuning his bid to upset the odds again in the top flight.

City have been very busy in the transfer market in recent days, with Josh Sargent and Christos Tzolis both expected to make Farke’s matchday squad, but there remains a vacancy or two ahead of deadline day.

“We are facing a world class club. World class coach, some world class players,” he said. “They are still one of the best teams in the world. They have won the Champions League and the Premier League in recent years. Maybe a bit weaker last season, yet finished in the top positions. It is not easy for Liverpool to bring in players better than they already have.

“Better offensive players than (Roberto) Firmino, (Mo) Salah, (Sadio) Mane and Joto. Good luck with that. If you want a better centre back than (Virgil) van Dijk, then good luck. Also a fantastic signing with (Ibrahima) Konate.

"They had some problems in that position last season, but now I look at the options and they are top class in that position. I might have to speak to Jurgen and see if he would allow one of them out on loan. We would take them.

“It is a big challenge. We know we are not the favourite. But that will be the same task nearly each and every game and we have worked so hard to face these best sides in the world. We want these games. We know we are the underdog but in one game, anything is possible.”

Norwich landed Liverpool on the opening weekend two seasons ago, in a sobering 4-1 defeat at Anfield. Farke preferred not to dwell on the parallels when reminded of the symmetry.

“You can't compare this season’s squad with two years ago because we're slightly different,” he said. “But if you do want to compare that game we won the second half 1-0 and we bounced back from that first half.

"You cannot allow mistakes against one of the best sides in the world. We had an unlucky own goal but then we conceded goals on a set piece and the counter.

"You have to be spot on in each and every moment against such a top class size, otherwise you get punished. It is the same task to what we had two years ago, hopefully with a better outcome.

“We were promoted last time with a bunch of young lads and, let's be honest, players struggling to get a contract in the second and third tiers in other countries.

"We got lots of praise and many compliments and had some highlights. But if we are really honest we were not prepared for this top level. Now we are better prepared and have more experience and a better group of players.

"We are still the club with the lowest financial opportunities, but those are our tools and we will aim to try and earn the right to stay on the top level a bit longer.”

City embarked on that previous Premier League campaign with a debilitating injury list at centre back. This time around it has been a Covid-disrupted pre-season that leaves Farke with selection dilemmas.

Defender Andrew Omobamidele missed the start of this training week with tonsillitis but captain Grant Hanley has not kicked a ball competitively since injury ended his Euro2020 campaign with Scotland.

“He was due to play the last four friendly games and then we had to cancel two and the last two he missed due to the Covid situation,” said Farke. “He is only back seven or eight days in team training and of course, that is not ideal and not how you would paint a picture in order to be prepared for the first league game.

"We need to find a balance because we can't say, ‘okay, listen, we go without all our key players into the first games,’ because at any point they need some game time in order to get their rhythm back.

“But on the other hand, we can't go into the first games using them as an extension of pre-season. We need to find a good balance. We have to dig in and then perhaps in two or three weeks we can expect these lads to be at our best. We have tricky decisions and late decisions. That is the task for myself the coaching staff.”

Todd Cantwell has been passed fit after missing the final Newcastle friendly with an ankle problem.

Przemyslaw Placheta is still sidelined after recently contracting Covid. Farke confirmed on Friday he is no longer testing positive but still feeling some symptoms. Sam Byram remains a longer term injury absentee.

