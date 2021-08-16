Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
'Humbled' Farke promises good times ahead for City fans

Paddy Davitt

Published: 6:00 AM August 16, 2021   
New Norwich City signing Josh Sargent impressed in a late cameo against Liverpool

New Norwich City signing Josh Sargent impressed in a late cameo against Liverpool - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke was ‘humbled’ by a special Carrow Road reception for Norwich City and is promising fans good times ahead in the Premier League. 

The Canaries lost 3-0 to Liverpool on an opening night that was much more than just the result, watched by the club's biggest attendance since before the pandemic. 

Grant Hanley led the home side out into a cauldron of noise and colour prior to kick-off before a stirring rendition of the club’s anthem which meant so much to Farke. 

“In these moments you feel pretty small and emotional and humble and unbelievably grateful to work in this role for these amazing people,” said Farke. “It showed to me they felt we had such a difficult pre-season and we needed that support. I am sure the warmness was also some appreciation for a record breaking season for the club.

"The players deserved that but the fans did as well for being reunited with them. As long as we have that unity I don’t fear this league. I am sure we can have some beautiful moments together this season.” 

Farke’s confidence comes from the quality of transfer signings with many of his new boys getting their first taste of the Premier League. Milot Rashica, Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour and Pierre Lees-Melou all started before Josh Sargent was introduced for a late cameo. 

“Milot, it was tricky for him, he missed two of the last three weeks due to the Covid situation but I thought he was excellent while he had energy,” said Farke. “He caused them many problems with his runs in behind and he deserved his standing ovation. I thought he showed why we wanted to sign him.  

“Josh Sargent looked unbelievably bright. He had some good situations and that is good for his confidence after three days with us that he has these positive moments. He had a proper pre-season with Bremen so he was in his rhythm. He is already an option for more minutes now with a proper training week.  

NCFC Extra: Paddy Davitt's Norwich City verdict

“Billy, maybe one or two of his passing choices could have been better, but in general I thought he was excellent and with Pierre alongside him you could feel his experience on the pitch. The new boys made a big impact.” 

Andrew Omobamidele and Jordan Hugill were notable absentees from the squad. 

“Andrew was still feeling the effects of tonsillitis,” said Farke. “He looked shattered even though he was back in team training on Friday. He has had a temperature and didn’t look 100pc fit. That is why I left him out, but hopefully he has a good training week now.  

“With Jordan, it was simply down to the options. We have Josh, who can play that striker position, and had a proper pre-season. Adam Idah, many goals in pre-season and hardly missed a session. Plus Jordan is another who had missed two of the last three weeks due to the Covid situation.” 

Norwich City vs Liverpool
