Updated
PRESSER: Liverpool v Canaries - Idah out for the season
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Dean Smith previewed Norwich City’s Premier League game at Liverpool - and we had all the key lines first from a video chat with the boss.
Adam Idah is ruled out for the season following undergoing knee ligament surgery on Thursday, after an exploratory scan revealed damage to his meniscus.
Smith confirmed the Republic of Ireland international suffered the issue in the recent 1-1 top flight home draw with Crystal Palace.
Idah did not feature in the open part of Thursday's training session at Colney. Lukas Rupp (hamstring) and Andrew Omobamidele (back) were also absent.
Rupp could return to the group next week, after reporting a minor hamstring issue on his return from a lay-off.
Smith also confirmed on Friday Omobamidele is poised to visit a specialist, after experiencing more back pain on his recent return to training.
The Republic of Ireland international last featured in early December but Smith outlined he has been unable to handle the training load in the past two weeks.
Ozan Kabak was back in training on Thursday, after illness, and played 90 minutes in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Tuesday.
Most Read
- 1 David Hannant: How wrong I was about Brandon Williams?
- 2 Defeat to leaders won't change City's mindset at Liverpool - Gilmour
- 3 Williams focused on City success amid 'false' report on United future
- 4 Former City striker 'excited' to become a sporting director at 33
- 5 Calls for social media giants to act after hateful football fan comments
- 6 Norwich City women integrated into day-to-day operations
- 7 PRESSER: Liverpool v Canaries - Idah out for the season
- 8 Canaries offer fans free coach travel for Liverpool cup clash
- 9 'I’ve got a lot to thank Norwich City for' - Norfolk's Lionesses star Hemp
- 10 Anxious wait for Idah who aims to repay City boss
Tim Krul (shoulder) and Jacob Sorensen (knee) are not expected to return this month. Krul is doing some light ball work and is scheduled to have another injection in his shoulder in the next day or two.
Recap the press conference below, with full reaction and build up to the Canaries' game at Liverpool throughout the rest of the day on pinkun.com