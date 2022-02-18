PRESSER: Liverpool v Canaries - Idah out for the season

Updated

Norwich City striker Adam Idah had scans this week to assess the extent of his injury after reporting knee and ankle soreness - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dean Smith previewed Norwich City’s Premier League game at Liverpool - and we had all the key lines first from a video chat with the boss.

Adam Idah is ruled out for the season following undergoing knee ligament surgery on Thursday, after an exploratory scan revealed damage to his meniscus.

Smith confirmed the Republic of Ireland international suffered the issue in the recent 1-1 top flight home draw with Crystal Palace.

Dean Smith press conference bulletin ahead of Liverpool https://t.co/f16Czvompv — The Pink Un (@pinkun) February 18, 2022

Idah did not feature in the open part of Thursday's training session at Colney. Lukas Rupp (hamstring) and Andrew Omobamidele (back) were also absent.

Rupp could return to the group next week, after reporting a minor hamstring issue on his return from a lay-off.

Smith also confirmed on Friday Omobamidele is poised to visit a specialist, after experiencing more back pain on his recent return to training.

The Republic of Ireland international last featured in early December but Smith outlined he has been unable to handle the training load in the past two weeks.

Ozan Kabak was back in training on Thursday, after illness, and played 90 minutes in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Tuesday.

Tim Krul (shoulder) and Jacob Sorensen (knee) are not expected to return this month. Krul is doing some light ball work and is scheduled to have another injection in his shoulder in the next day or two.

