LIVERPOOL 2 CANARIES 1 - Key moments, ratings and stats

Match Report

Norwich City exited the FA Cup at the fifth round stage after being beaten 2-1 by Liverpool at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's men, who were crowned League Cup champions on Sunday, fought their way to victory courtesy of two first-half goals by Takumi Minamino.

Lukas Rupp's strike 13 minutes from time proved little more than a consolation, with Liverpool holding on to progress to the quarter finals.

Dean Smith made a wrath of changes with City's crunch Premier League clash against Brentford on Saturday in mind, although Mathias Normann, Teemu Pukki and Milot Rashica all started.

Pukki and Josh Sargent went close in either half, but Norwich were unable to reproduce the magic displayed at this stage of the competition against Tottenham Hotspur back in 2020.

The defeat, coupled with the fact Chelsea beat 3-2, means Norwich will now face the Blues at Carrow Road next Thursday between games against Brentford and Leeds United.

Liverpool

(4-3-3)

Liverpool's starting XI for the FA Cup fifth round clash against Norwich City. - Credit: Archant

SUBS:

13 Adrian (GK)

62 Kelleher (GK)

10 Mane (on for Jota, 84)

23 Diaz (on for Origi, 84)

26 Robertson

32 Matip

67 Elliott (on for Jones, 45)

80 Morton (on for Henderson, 61)

84 Bradley

Manager: Jurgen Klopp

- Bookings: Jota (foul on Rashica, 34), Henderson (foul on Normann, 50)

Norwich City

(4-3-3)

Norwich City's starting XI for the FA Cup fifth round against Liverpool. - Credit: Archant

SUBS:

28 Gunn (GK)

8 Gilmour (on for Normann, 61)

10 Dowell (on for Pukki, 61)

18 Tzolis

19 Sorensen

23 McLean (on for Rupp, 77)

24 Sargent (on for Placheta, 45)

40 Tomkinson

46 Rowe (on for Rashica, 61)

Head coach: Dean Smith

- Bookings: Byram (foul on Jota, 18), Sargent (foul on Tsimikas, 59), Dowell (handball, 86)

- Added on time: 2 mins/ 4 mins

- Venue: Anfield

- Referee: Martin Atkinson

- VAR: John Brooks

KEY MOMENTS

9 - Jones goes close with a curling effort that hits the top of the bar. Huge let off for City

16 - Good work from Placheta carves out City's first chance of the evening. He surges forward and looks for Rashica. The ball ends up with Pukki, who fails to hit the shot with his low effort

28 - GOAL LIVERPOOL (MINAMINO) - Liverpool break City's defensive resolve. Tsimikas' cross from the left picks out the unmarked Origi, who plays Minamino through, he makes no mistake from close range. 1-0

40 - GOAL LIVERPOOL (MINAMINO) - Liverpool double their lead. Zimmermann defends the initial set-piece but his header lands at the feet of Minamino, who finds the net to double the lead. 2-0

HALF TIME – LIVERPOOL 2-0 NORWICH CITY

46 - Norwich nearly pull a goal back immediately after the break. Giannoulis does well to find Pukki, who spins and plays a lovely ball inside the full-back to pick out Sargent. His shot trickles wide of the far post

51 - Oxlade-Chamberlain finds a pocket of space before shooting. His effort hits the outside of the post after Norwich afford him too much space

64 - Norwich carve out a great chance after good work from Rowe. He feeds Giannoulis and his cross picks out Sargent, who cannot get his header on target

69 - Jota squanders a golden opportunity to make it three after heading Elliott's cross over the bar

77 - GOAL NORWICH (RUPP) - The German midfielder receives the ball from Sargent and surges forward. With nothing on, he hits a shot which beats Alisson and flies into the net. 2-1

85 - Rowe goes close to scoring an equaliser after his direct run into the box creates space. His shot across goal is saved by Alisson.

87 - Diaz nearly secures Liverpool's place in the quarter final when he checks inside and shoots, but it curls wide of Krul's far post

FULL TIME – LIVERPOOL 2-1 NORWICH CITY

Lukas Rupp's strike late on gave Norwich City hope. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

SNAP RATINGS:

Krul 5; Byram 6, Zimmermann 6, Gibson 5, Giannoulis 5; Normann 5, Lees-Melou 5, Rupp 6; Rashica 5, Placheta 4; Pukki 4.

MATCH STATS:

(Liverpool - Norwich City)

Possession: 65% - 35%

Shots: 17 - 7

Shots on Target: 4 - 2

Corners: 11 - 1

Fouls: 11 - 11