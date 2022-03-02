Starting XIs
STARTING XIs: Zimbo back for City's FA Cup test at Liverpool
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Christoph Zimmermann makes his first Norwich City appearance since August in Wednesday's FA Cup fifth round tie at Liverpool.
Zimmermann comes in alongside Ben Gibson with Grant Hanley (suspended) and Ozan Kabak (shoulder) and Andrew Omobamidele (back) ruled out through injury.
Tim Krul is also back after his shoulder injury over recent weeks.
Dimi Giannoulis, Lukas Rupp and Przemyslaw Placheta all come back in for the Canaries.
Max Aarons and Brandon Williams are not involved, after Dean Smith indicated on Tuesday both were nursing knocks.
City have a crucial Premier League home meeting with Brentford this weekend.
- You can watch live reaction as the starting line-ups were announced in the video above
Most Read
- 1 Daniel Farke leaves post at Russian Premier League side Krasnodar
- 2 Former City chief still waiting to take charge of his first game
- 3 Smith's hat tip to City fans as he urges team to evoke spirit of Spurs win
- 4 PRESSER LIVE: City hoping to discover magic of FA Cup against Liverpool
- 5 City ace ready for ''massive' Brentford mission
- 6 Under-23s squander commanding lead to lose against Magpies
- 7 'It was a mistake': Delia admits regret at famous Norwich City rally cry
- 8 Chris Sutton: Norwich City must take personal responsibility in survival quest
- 9 Norwich City ace reveals talks under way about contract extension
- 10 STARTING XIs: Zimbo back for City's FA Cup test at Liverpool
LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Alisson, Milner, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino, Jota, Origi. Subs: Adrian (GK), Kelleher (GK), Mane, Diaz, Robertson, Matip, Elliott, Morton, Bradley.
NORWICH (4-3-3): Krul, Byram, Gibson, Zimmermann, Giannoulis, Normann, Rupp, Lees-Melou, Placheta, Pukki, Rashica. Subs: Gunn (GK), Gilmour, Dowell, Tzolis, Sorensen, McLean, Sargent, Tomkinson, Rowe.
REFEREE: Martin Atkinson
VAR: John Brooks
- Follow updates from Anfield in our NCFC Live blog on Pink Un+