STARTING XIs: Zimbo back for City's FA Cup test at Liverpool

Starting XIs

Christoph Zimmermann is back for Norwich City at Liverpool in the FA Cup - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Christoph Zimmermann makes his first Norwich City appearance since August in Wednesday's FA Cup fifth round tie at Liverpool.

Zimmermann comes in alongside Ben Gibson with Grant Hanley (suspended) and Ozan Kabak (shoulder) and Andrew Omobamidele (back) ruled out through injury.

Tim Krul is also back after his shoulder injury over recent weeks.

Dimi Giannoulis, Lukas Rupp and Przemyslaw Placheta all come back in for the Canaries.

Max Aarons and Brandon Williams are not involved, after Dean Smith indicated on Tuesday both were nursing knocks.

City have a crucial Premier League home meeting with Brentford this weekend.

- You can watch live reaction as the starting line-ups were announced in the video above

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Alisson, Milner, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino, Jota, Origi. Subs: Adrian (GK), Kelleher (GK), Mane, Diaz, Robertson, Matip, Elliott, Morton, Bradley.

NORWICH (4-3-3): Krul, Byram, Gibson, Zimmermann, Giannoulis, Normann, Rupp, Lees-Melou, Placheta, Pukki, Rashica. Subs: Gunn (GK), Gilmour, Dowell, Tzolis, Sorensen, McLean, Sargent, Tomkinson, Rowe.

REFEREE: Martin Atkinson

VAR: John Brooks

- Follow updates from Anfield in our NCFC Live blog on Pink Un+