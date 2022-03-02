'Start him on Saturday' - Rowe cameo in cup defeat offers encouragement

Match reaction

Jonathan Rowe's FA Cup cameo against Liverpool has left Norwich City fans urging Dean Smith to reward him with a start in the Premier League.

The 18-year-old was confident, direct and brave in his play in the final moments at Anfield, including going close to netting a late equaliser that would have taken the game to extra time.

The teenager was promoted by Dean Smith and Craig Shakespeare after impressing for the club's U23s and is beginning to show his quality on the first-team stage.

Alisson was forced to produce an excellent save to deny the winger from netting an equaliser in the dying moments of the game after he surged into the area.

His progress has been rapid considering he only made his senior debut in December.

Norwich's late surge wasn't enough to rescue the tie after Takumi Minamino scored two first-half goals to ensure Liverpool recorded their fourth win over the Canaries this season.

Lukas Rupp's late strike proved to be little more than a consolation - with Norwich now gearing up for a run of three games in eight days that many expect will define their season.

