NCFC v Liv: Klopp on 'sensational' City transfer business

Video

Published: 11:34 AM August 13, 2021 Updated: 11:51 AM August 13, 2021

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Norwich head coach Daniel Farke meet again on the opening day of the Premier League season - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Liverpool chief Jurgen Klopp has hailed Norwich City's work in the market, and faith in a new contract for Daniel Farke, ahead of the Reds' Premier League opener.

Klopp believes the likes of Billy Gilmour, signed from Chelsea on loan, and Bundesliga imports Josh Sargent and Milot Rashica, will prove their worth for the Canaries.

The German also applauded the faith shown in his compatriot, Farke, who signed a new longer term four year deal earlier this summer, along with his key coaches.

"I know how good they are and how great a job Daniel Farke is doing there," Klopp said, at his pre-match press call on Friday morning. "For a club like Norwich to give him a new four year deal shows incredible trust. That is absolutely great there. It shows they believe in his work and the project. You can see that.

"They lost good players, or at least one that I know about, but they did sensational business. Billy Gilmour is probably the best Scottish talent for the last 50 years. To bring him on loan. (Josh) Sargent, I know from the Bundesliga. (Milot) Rashica, I know from the Bundesliga. Two really good strikers, offensive players.

"Lost Buendia but the replacements they have found, bringing in the little Greek boy, good business. Exciting what they are doing.

NCFC Extra: Teemu Pukki on his Norwich City goals target

"We have to be absolutely spot on to have a good start. A good start is important. But we wouldn't stop if we didn't get it. That is the case. I love to win the first game but I think it would disrespectful to Norwich City to talk about these things.

"We travel this afternoon, we have a nice sleep overnight and we play tomorrow afternoon."

Klopp is not jealous of the spending power of his title rivals, with Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United all spending big this summer. The Reds confirmed a new deal for Virgil van Dijk earlier on Friday, following on from previous contract extensions for Allison and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

"I am not surprised," he said. "We all know the situation of Chelsea, City and a club like PSG. I don't know the situation at United. We obviously have our way, always the same since I was here.

"We are allowed to spend money we earn. That is what we always did. So this summer we signed Ibrahima Konate, after last season it was clear we cannot take any risks in that position.

"I am never surprised about the financial power of those clubs. I have been in this country long enough to know they will always find these solutions.

"We want to keep this team together. I know it is not as exciting with signing new players. It is always the same. People outside will not see signings and think we are not doing any work. If you are a real Liverpool fan you are happy about signing Allison, Trent, Fabinho, now Virgil. Others will follow.

"That is great news. It is just not as spectacular but if other teams wanted to sign these players they would have to spend a lot of money. We have them already."



