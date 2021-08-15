Klopp savours Carrow Road roar

Video

Published: 12:00 PM August 15, 2021 Updated: 12:07 PM August 15, 2021

Jurgen Klopp admitted it felt like ‘football is back’ after getting swept up in the Carrow Road atmosphere in Liverpool’s 3-0 Premier League win over Norwich City.

The Reds’ attacking quality subdued a spirited home side roared on by the return of supporters in large numbers for the first time in 18 months.

Jota, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah secured the victory on a night that even got to the vastly experienced German.

“Great atmosphere, even though we only had 2,000 or 3,000 here they were in a great shape and had something to celebrate. I hope Norwich fans celebrated as well because they had an exceptional season,” said Klopp. “They have a good team but they had a tricky pre-season.

"I spoke to Daniel (Farke) before the game and he was telling me what they have had to deal with, with Covid and all that kind of stuff, it was not easy. Facing us is not too easy as well.

“But this is how football should be. Fans here, a good opponent and you feel the pressure and the intensity to win beforehand. Football is back. An away game, against a newly-promoted team, in a packed stadium for the first time, they celebrate everything so I am really happy with how we play.

"You can see from the first minute the crowd gave Norwich a boost. But we had managed to find a way into the game. We can play better, that is clear but very happy.”

Klopp knew the value of a winning start to the new Premier League season, sealed by Salah, who became the first player to score on the opening weekend in five consecutive campaigns.

“What you need and what you go for is the result. The result depends on the performance and I thought we were absolutely good enough to win,” he said.

"It was a very professional performance. I don't need a 25-minute sensational spell and we lose the game.

“That's Mo. I would assume he knew about the record and wanted to score.

NCFC Extra: Daniel Farke's Norwich City post-game press conference

"A really good game, when you set up the first two goals, which is really cool and then after he scored, he tried to find Sadio (Mane) twice with the pass and Mo is Mo. When the competition starts, he goes to the next gear.”

Influential centre back Virgil van Dijk made his competitive return from a knee injury suffered in last October’s Merseyside derby.

“Nobody knows, not even himself, if he is at 90pc or 95pc fitness-wise for where you can be, but from a form point of view, it is different," said Klopp. "Each game helps obviously and it really helps him.

“It was really good to see him on the pitch, especially when defending set-pieces, he looked really good.

"Offensive set-pieces, we have two monsters with Joel and Virgil, they are really good in the air.