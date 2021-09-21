TEAM NEWS LIVE: Norwich City v Liverpool

Live

Published: 6:39 PM September 21, 2021

Norwich City left back Dimitris Giannoulis' last Norwich City appearance came in the previous round of the League Cup against Bournemouth - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke is pledging to make changes for Norwich City's League Cup third round home tie against Liverpool at Carrow Road.

City take a break from a difficult Premier League start to host the Reds in a repeat of their opening day league fixture in Norfolk.

Farke indicated at his pre-match press call he would shuffle his pack, with the visitors set to follow suit.

Join our City correspondents Paddy Davitt and Connor Southwell live from Carrow Road to react to the team news, which is expected to be announced at 6:45pm.

Then follow all the action in our live match centre. The tie will go straight to penalties if the teams are level after normal time.

Referee: Darren England