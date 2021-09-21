Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Live

TEAM NEWS LIVE: Norwich City v Liverpool

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 6:39 PM September 21, 2021   
Norwich City left back Dimitris Giannoulis' last Norwich City appearance came in the previous round against Bournemouth

Norwich City left back Dimitris Giannoulis' last Norwich City appearance came in the previous round of the League Cup against Bournemouth - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke is pledging to make changes for Norwich City's League Cup third round home tie against Liverpool at Carrow Road.

City take a break from a difficult Premier League start to host the Reds in a repeat of their opening day league fixture in Norfolk.

Farke indicated at his pre-match press call he would shuffle his pack, with the visitors set to follow suit.

Join our City correspondents Paddy Davitt and Connor Southwell live from Carrow Road to react to the team news, which is expected to be announced at 6:45pm.

Then follow all the action in our live match centre. The tie will go straight to penalties if the teams are level after normal time.

NCFC Extra: Norwich City boss on his formation dilemma

Norwich City: ?. Subs: ?. 

Liverpool: ?. Subs: ?.

Referee: Darren England

Most Read

  1. 1 Farke opens up on the impact of booing City players
  2. 2 PRESSER: City v Liverpool - No fresh injuries; Cantwell set to miss out
  3. 3 City chief's Colney home truths ahead of Reds' cup tie
  1. 4 'If it is going to help us defend our goal I am willing to do it' - Farke on City line up tweak
  2. 5 Drop the Skipp comparisons for new boy Normann
  3. 6 Krul and Rashica lead the way as Norwich City's Fifa 22 ratings revealed
  4. 7 Chris Goreham: Time for Farke to flick through his back catalogue
  5. 8 Getting nasty and dressing room barnies - City old boy's relegation advice
  6. 9 What does Farke do now to kickstart City?
  7. 10 'I hate losing' - Normann's City debut left a nasty taste
Norwich City vs Liverpool
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Norwich City captain Grant Hanley and new signing Mathias Normann process a 3-1 Premier League defeat to Watford

Norwich City vs Watford | Video

Farke on City set up changes

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Teemu Pukki of Norwich looks dejected after his side concedes itÕs 2nd goal during the Premier Leagu

Norwich City vs Watford

Six things you may have missed from City's disheartening defeat to Watford

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City came up short in a 3-1 Premier League defeat to Watford

Norwich City vs Watford | Opinion

Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' 3-1 Watford defeat

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Teemu Pukki levelled for Norwich City but Watford hit back in the second half of a 3-1 Premier League win

Norwich City vs Watford | Opinion

Paddy Davitt verdict: It is not City fans who need to believe

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon