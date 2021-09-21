Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Carabao Cup - Third Round

Norwich City

0

Liverpool F.C

3

Minamino 4, Origi 50

CANARIES 0 LIVERPOOL 3 - Key moments, ratings and stats

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 9:43 PM September 21, 2021    Updated: 9:51 PM September 21, 2021
Christos Tzolis of Norwich and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Liverpool in action during the Carabao Cup

Liverpool have progressed to the League Cup fourth round after easing past Norwich City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

It was another tale of woe for Norwich City as Liverpool brushed past them to progress to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup. 

The Canaries changed formation and personnel in an attempt to prompt a response after Saturday's tepid 3-1 defeat to Watford but were routinely beaten by a much changed Liverpool side missing a host of its big hitters. 

A brace from Takumi Minamino and a header from Divock Origi was enough to help Jurgen Klopp's Reds advance. For City, it does little to ease the growing concerns of supporters after a winless start to their Premier League campaign.

Norwich City (3-5-2)

NCFC XI

Norwich City made nine changes for their League Cup clash with Liverpool. - Credit: Archant

SUBS:

1 Krul (GK)
10 Dowell (on for Lees-Melou, 77)
15 Kabak
17 Rashica (on for Mumba, 69)
18 Sorensen
21 Williams
22 Pukki (on for Tzolis, 69)

- Bookings: Lees-Melou (foul on Jones, 71), Rupp 

Liverpool (4-3-3)

LFC XI

Liverpool left a host of big hitters at home for this encounter. - Credit: Archant

SUBS

13 Adrian (GK)
14 Henderson (on for Jones, 87)
20 Jota
26 Robertson (on for Tsmikas, 66)
47 Phillips
80 Morton (on for Keita, 45)
85 Balagizi

- Bookings: None

- Added on time: 2 mins/2  mins 

- Attendance:  26,353

- Referee: Darren England

KEY MOMENTS

4: 0-1 Corner from the Liverpool left, Divock Origi challenges in the air, ball falls nicely for Takumi MINAMINO, who turns on the right point of the six-yard box and fires a shot through Angus Gunn’s legs.

13: Ibrahima Konate heads inches over the bar from a corner on the left.

24: Teenager Kaide Gordon does well to move inside from the left and crack a shot inches wide of Gunn’s near post.

29: Good spell of Norwich pressure ends with Christos Tzolis’s looping header going over.

33: Good football by City, Dimitris Giannoulis works his way down the left, Tzolis flick, but Adam Idah’s shot is weak and straight at the keeper.

41: Tzolis stings the keeper’s hands with a long-range, Giannoulis picks up the pieces, Bradley bundles him over and it’s a penalty. Tzolis goes down the middle and Kelleher saves with his feet.

HALF TIME - NORWICH CITY 0-1 LIVERPOOL

47: Pierre Lees-Melou, off balance, blazes over.

50, 0-2: Kostas Tsimikas puts in a perfect cross from the left an it’s an easy header for the unmarked ORIGI from six yards.

80, 0-3: MINAMINO squeezes the ball past Gunn from close range and it’s game over.

FULL TIME - NORWICH CITY 0-3 LIVERPOOL

RATINGS

Gunn 5; Omobamidele 5, Hanley 4, Gibson 5; Mumba 5, Gilmour 6, Rupp 5, Lees-Melou 5; Tzolis 5, Idah 5. Subs: Pukki N/A, Rashica N/A, Dowell N/A

STATS

(Norwich City - Liverpool)

Possession: 47% - 53%

Shots: 12 - 17

Shots on target: 5 -3 

Corners: 1- 8

Fouls: 1 - 15

Norwich City vs Liverpool

