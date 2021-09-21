Match Report
Carabao Cup - Third Round
Norwich City
Liverpool F.C
Minamino 4, Origi 50
CANARIES 0 LIVERPOOL 3 - Key moments, ratings and stats
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
It was another tale of woe for Norwich City as Liverpool brushed past them to progress to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.
The Canaries changed formation and personnel in an attempt to prompt a response after Saturday's tepid 3-1 defeat to Watford but were routinely beaten by a much changed Liverpool side missing a host of its big hitters.
A brace from Takumi Minamino and a header from Divock Origi was enough to help Jurgen Klopp's Reds advance. For City, it does little to ease the growing concerns of supporters after a winless start to their Premier League campaign.
Norwich City (3-5-2)
SUBS:
1 Krul (GK)
10 Dowell (on for Lees-Melou, 77)
15 Kabak
17 Rashica (on for Mumba, 69)
18 Sorensen
21 Williams
22 Pukki (on for Tzolis, 69)
- Bookings: Lees-Melou (foul on Jones, 71), Rupp
Most Read
- 1 NCFC LIVE: Canaries searching for response in Liverpool cup clash
- 2 TEAM NEWS LIVE: Norwich City v Liverpool
- 3 City chief's Colney home truths ahead of Reds' cup tie
- 4 'If it is going to help us defend our goal I am willing to do it' - Farke on City line up tweak
- 5 PRESSER: City v Liverpool - No fresh injuries; Cantwell set to miss out
- 6 Farke opens up on the impact of booing City players
- 7 Krul and Rashica lead the way as Norwich City's Fifa 22 ratings revealed
- 8 Drop the Skipp comparisons for new boy Normann
- 9 Chris Goreham: Time for Farke to flick through his back catalogue
- 10 Norwich City v Liverpool - all you need to know
Liverpool (4-3-3)
SUBS
13 Adrian (GK)
14 Henderson (on for Jones, 87)
20 Jota
26 Robertson (on for Tsmikas, 66)
47 Phillips
80 Morton (on for Keita, 45)
85 Balagizi
- Bookings: None
- Added on time: 2 mins/2 mins
- Attendance: 26,353
- Referee: Darren England
KEY MOMENTS
4: 0-1 Corner from the Liverpool left, Divock Origi challenges in the air, ball falls nicely for Takumi MINAMINO, who turns on the right point of the six-yard box and fires a shot through Angus Gunn’s legs.
13: Ibrahima Konate heads inches over the bar from a corner on the left.
24: Teenager Kaide Gordon does well to move inside from the left and crack a shot inches wide of Gunn’s near post.
29: Good spell of Norwich pressure ends with Christos Tzolis’s looping header going over.
33: Good football by City, Dimitris Giannoulis works his way down the left, Tzolis flick, but Adam Idah’s shot is weak and straight at the keeper.
41: Tzolis stings the keeper’s hands with a long-range, Giannoulis picks up the pieces, Bradley bundles him over and it’s a penalty. Tzolis goes down the middle and Kelleher saves with his feet.
HALF TIME - NORWICH CITY 0-1 LIVERPOOL
47: Pierre Lees-Melou, off balance, blazes over.
50, 0-2: Kostas Tsimikas puts in a perfect cross from the left an it’s an easy header for the unmarked ORIGI from six yards.
80, 0-3: MINAMINO squeezes the ball past Gunn from close range and it’s game over.
FULL TIME - NORWICH CITY 0-3 LIVERPOOL
RATINGS
Gunn 5; Omobamidele 5, Hanley 4, Gibson 5; Mumba 5, Gilmour 6, Rupp 5, Lees-Melou 5; Tzolis 5, Idah 5. Subs: Pukki N/A, Rashica N/A, Dowell N/A
STATS
(Norwich City - Liverpool)
Possession: 47% - 53%
Shots: 12 - 17
Shots on target: 5 -3
Corners: 1- 8
Fouls: 1 - 15