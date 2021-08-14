Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
'Plenty of positives' - City fans extract encouraged despite Liverpool defeat

Connor Southwell

Published: 8:28 PM August 14, 2021   
Teemu Pukki of Norwich and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Liverpool in action during the Premier League

There were plenty of positives to take from Norwich City's performance despite a 3-0 loss to Liverpool. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke warned of a 'bumpy' start to life back in the Premier League for Norwich City after a disjointed pre-season campaign. 

That was the case on their return to the top table of English football, but both supporters and City's boss have been left feeling encouraged by patches of their performance against Liverpool.












Despite a 3-0 scoreline, there were plenty of positives throughout the game for the Canaries, including the performances of Dimitris Giannoulis and a bright cameo from Josh Sargent.

Liverpool flexed their muscles to secure a 'professional' victory, according to Jurgen Klopp. 

Diogo Jota profited from a slice of luck after Mo Salah's poor touch bypassed the City defence. The former Wolves man made little mistake from inside the area to sweep the ball into the net. 

Roberto Firmino and Salah capped off a 3-0 win for the Reds, but City's performance contained plenty of encouraging signs. 

The Canaries' tough start continues with a trip to Premier League champions Manchester City next weekend. 

- Read the thoughts of Norwich City fans above and below












Norwich City vs Liverpool
