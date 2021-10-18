City keeper diagnosed with testicular cancer

Updated

Published: 11:00 AM October 18, 2021 Updated: 11:39 AM October 18, 2021

Norwich City's highly-rated young keeper Dan Barden has been diagnosed with testicular cancer.

The Canaries confirmed the news on Monday morning, with the 20-year-old, who joined Scottish Premiership club Livingston on a season long loan in the summer, initially notifying Livingston's club's doctor.

Barden will now spend a period of time away from the game as he continues with a closely monitored treatment programme.

"It has been a very difficult and challenging period, but the support of my family, friends and colleagues has helped get me through the last few weeks," he said, quoted on City's official site.

“I can’t thank the medical departments at both Norwich and Livingston enough, as well as everyone at the Royal Marsden Hospital. The speed at which everything has moved has been crazy, but everyone has been absolutely brilliant with me. Both Daniel Farke and the Livingston manager, David Martindale, have also been very supportive.

“The initial diagnosis was a real shock for me, but the positive thing is that we’ve caught it early and the prognosis and next steps have all been positive.

“I’m optimistic and have a positive mindset. I’m confident that I’ll be able to beat it and that I’ll be back out there doing what I love soon.

“I’d like to thank everyone around me for their support. I know that the coming period will be challenging and would ask for privacy for me and my family at this stage. Where possible, I’ll do what I can to update on my progress.

“Thank you once again for the support. See everyone soon.”

City sporting director, Stuart Webber, added the thoughts of all connected with the Canaries are with Barden and his family.

"Everyone at Norwich City wishes Dan a speedy recovery. Our love and thoughts are with him and his family as he starts this latest challenge in his life," he said. "Dan is part of our family and we look out for our own. He knows we are with him every step of the way.

“The care and attention Dan has had so far has been top class. We thank everyone who has looked out for him and we are grateful for Livingston for acting on Dan’s symptoms and alerting us.”

“We can’t wait to welcome Dan back to Carrow Road and the training ground.”

Barden impressed during Norwich City’s Championship title winning triumph last season, after being thrust into emergency service due to illness and injury to Tim Krul and Michael McGovern.

He came off the bench to replace McGovern in a 1-1 home league draw against QPR, and kept a clean sheet in an FA Cup third round win over Coventry City, before making his full league debut in a 2-1 away win at Cardiff.

That first team breakthrough earned him a new City deal, keeping him at Carrow Road until at least 2024, as well as a call up to the Welsh Under-21 set up.

But with the return of Angus Gunn this past summer, and a new contract for McGovern, a loan move to Livingston was viewed as the next stage in his career.