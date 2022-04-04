City loan striker eyes late World Cup dash

Interview

Norwich City loan export Sebastian Soto (pictured right) is not giving up on his World Cup ambitions with the USA - Credit: Picture: Pieter Hoogeveen/1963-pictures

Norwich City striker Sebastian Soto’s first Scottish Premiership start for Livingston is the first step on what he hopes is a journey that ends at the World Cup for the USA.

Soto cut short a season long loan stint with Portuguese club Porto to try his luck north of the border.

A Covid diagnosis halted his bid to make an early impression but injury to Livi’s top scorer Bruce Anderson could now earn him an extended run in the side.

The 21-year-old is still contracted to the Canaries until 2023, despite Porto negotiating a buy option in their original deal.

Soto is yet to make an appearance for the Canaries since leaving German club Hannover in the summer of 2020 but had earned two senior caps during his time at Norwich.

The US were picked in the same pool as England in Friday’s draw for the finals, to be held later this year in Qatar, and could be joined by the Scots if they emerge from their delayed play-off path.

Soto and Norwich forward Josh Sargent have not featured in US boss Gregg Berhalter’s recent squads.

“It’s something you have to keep in the back of your head," said Soto, speaking to the Scottish Herald after his full debut in Livi’s 1-0 Scottish Premiership defeat to St Johnstone. "You want to play for your national team and your country. But it starts at club level. If we can get this club into the top six, then anything can happen over the next few months. That motivates me.

“The US, England and Scotland; that would really be something. It’s always exciting to watch and the USA have qualified, it will be a fun World Cup.

“Whether I am on the field or cheering - I wish I could go to the match - and I am sorry if we play Scotland, we’ll beat you guys."