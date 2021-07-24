Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Video

City confirm midfielder exit

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 3:00 PM July 24, 2021   
Louis Thompson had an injury-hit career at Norwich City

Louis Thompson had an injury-hit career at Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Louis Thompson has left Norwich City by mutual agreement. 

The Welsh midfielder was in the final 12 months of his Carrow Road contract, plus a further one year option, but his injury-hit City career is now over. 

The 26-year-old made two league starts in a seven-year spell, after joining from Swindon, but had a series of loan periods with the Robins, Shrewsbury and MK Dons. 

Thompson did make 21 appearances for Russell Martin’s club last season but his impact was again hindered by ankle and hamstring problems. 

At Norwich he suffered a dislocated shoulder and ruptured his Achilles twice, the first time five months before Daniel Farke’s arrival. Thompson's dislocated shoulder against Aston Villa in October 2018 was his final senior appearance for the club, however he earned a new four year deal later that year. 

The defensive midfielder follows Moritz Leitner and Marco Stiepermann in leaving the club this summer by mutual agreement. 

Striker Josip Drmic will spend the final 12 months of his Carrow Road deal back on loan in Croatia. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Farke savours Lees-Melou masterclass
  2. 2 Paddy's Pointers: Five observations from the Canaries' 2-0 friendly win against Huddersfield
  3. 3 'He is going to be a top, top player'- City star on Gilmour
  1. 4 City duo self-isolating after positive Covid tests
  2. 5 Pukki back with a bang as City win Huddersfield friendly
  3. 6 WATCH LIVE: City continue Premier League preparations against Huddersfield Town
  4. 7 City confirm Liam Gibbs signing from Ipswich Town
  5. 8 WINDOW WATCH: Norwich City transfer news and views
  6. 9 Farke snubbed 'dream' offers
  7. 10 'Paranoia' is hitting transfer market for City chief
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tom Trybull of Norwich City celebrates after winning promotion to the Premiership in the Sky Bet Cha

Norwich City Transfer News | Video

Norwich City transfer rumour: Fulham eye Trybull loan

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Emi Buendia left for Aston Villa this summer in a club record deal for Norwich City

Video

City's player trading hit by BK8 fiasco

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Daniel Farke on the touchline King's Lynn Town v Norwich

Live

PRESSER LIVE: Farke and Webber map out plans

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City hammered Huddersfield 7-0 in their last Championship meeting

Video

Big hitters set to return for City against Terriers

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus