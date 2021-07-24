Video
City confirm midfielder exit
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Louis Thompson has left Norwich City by mutual agreement.
The Welsh midfielder was in the final 12 months of his Carrow Road contract, plus a further one year option, but his injury-hit City career is now over.
The 26-year-old made two league starts in a seven-year spell, after joining from Swindon, but had a series of loan periods with the Robins, Shrewsbury and MK Dons.
Thompson did make 21 appearances for Russell Martin’s club last season but his impact was again hindered by ankle and hamstring problems.
At Norwich he suffered a dislocated shoulder and ruptured his Achilles twice, the first time five months before Daniel Farke’s arrival. Thompson's dislocated shoulder against Aston Villa in October 2018 was his final senior appearance for the club, however he earned a new four year deal later that year.
The defensive midfielder follows Moritz Leitner and Marco Stiepermann in leaving the club this summer by mutual agreement.
Striker Josip Drmic will spend the final 12 months of his Carrow Road deal back on loan in Croatia.
