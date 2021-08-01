Former City midfielder on trial at Pompey

Video

Published: 8:45 AM August 1, 2021

Former Norwich City midfielder Louis Thompson is on trial at Portsmouth. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Louis Thompson will need to prove his physical robustness if he is to earn a contract at Portsmouth after joining the League One club on trial.

The midfielder mutually agreed to depart Carrow Road earlier this summer after injuries hampered his chance to force his way into Daniel Farke's plans. Thompson spent last season on loan at MK Dons.

Louis has joined his brother Nathan at Fratton Park in the hope of earning a contract ahead of their tilt at promotion from the third tier.

Thompson's career has been stop-start during the last few seasons as he has overcome numerous long-term injuries and he is searching for a permanent home to prove his fitness and play regularly again.

Cowley, who has already signed City youngster Gassan Ahadme on loan, does lack numbers in midfield and has offered a chance for Thompson to prove his physical robustness.

The Welsh U21 international featured for Pompey in their final pre-season fixture against Peterborough, coming off the bench during the 2-0 victory. He now looks set to feature for their youth side against Bournemouth U23s on Tuesday.

Reflecting on Thompson's chances of earning a permanent contract at Portsmouth, Cowley said: ‘We are taking a look to see where he is physically before we make a judgement call on whether he is right for our squad.

‘We know Louis is a top player, there’s no doubt he’s going to be a top League One player. It’s just about whether it’s a good fit for us.

‘Is he physically robust enough to be able to suck up the games? When you’re a small squad, you need players that are going to be robust enough to play game in, game out.

Thompson spent last season on loan at MK Dons. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘It has been so stop-start for him, hasn't it. It’s been bad luck, a lot of it has been different injuries, he’s had a shoulder injury, then he’s had lots of other injuries.

‘He’s never really been able to get fluency with his performances," he told the Portsmouth News.

‘Sometimes that happens, especially if you are a young player on the periphery of a Norwich team, which he was. He was out on loan, so your training routine keeps changing.

‘The human body likes routine and flow. When you don’t get that and it keeps changing, then sometimes it reacts poorly – and that’s probably what has happened to Louis.’