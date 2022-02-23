Former City midfielder nets first league goal in over five years

Interview

Former Norwich City midfielder is finding form again with Portsmouth in League One. - Credit: PA

Former Norwich City midfielder Louis Thompson recorded his first league goal in over five years as he continues to impress for Portsmouth.

The 27-year-old departed Carrow Road last summer after a flurry of injuries plagued his spell in Norfolk despite some impressive outings when he was fully fit.

Danny Cowley, now in charge of Pompey, took the Welsh U21 international on trial to assess his fitness before handing him a one-year contract at the beginning of August.

The prospect of earning a long-term deal is fueling Thompson's search for consistency. His goal proved crucial in their 2-1 victory over Shrewsbury on Tuesday evening.

Thompson's last goal in the league arrived before he signed for the Canaries in 2016 in a 4-0 victory for Swindon Town against Chesterfield back in November 2015.

"It was a huge goal for me, but even more so for the club. It was a massive win for us and it keeps the wheels in motion. We have some big games coming up and it’s important to win," the midfielder told the Portsmouth News.

"I was a bit edgy with it because I thought about crossing it. In the end, I just thought about getting a good connection and see what happens.

"It’s not about the goal today, but more about the result rather than in my career. It’s a nice feeling to score. It’s a huge win and it builds momentum."

After his spell at Norwich ending due to constant fitness concerns, Thompson has found a better level of consistency on the south coast.

He has made 24 appearances in all competitions for Portsmouth this season, including featuring in all of their eight matches in League One.

Cowley believes the secret to Thompson's improved fitness is a tweak to the way he trains, including his work in the gym.

“I think he’s done really well,” Cowley said of Thompson.

“I am pleased for him, he said it’s his first goal in five years, that’s what he said to me. I thought it was a really good finish. As the ball came to him, just a really calm finish. A goal worthy of winning any game.

“I think he’s now been available for more games than he ever has done, so that is some really good news. We’ve kind of tweaked the way he trains and particularly the way he does his strength work and it certainly seems to have benefited him.”