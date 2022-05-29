Rupp pens 'teary' City farewell

News

Lukas Rupp is a free agent this summer when he officially leaves Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Lukas Rupp has reflected on a 'bumpy' Norwich City spell ahead of his summer exit.

The Canaries confirmed Rupp will not be part of the Championship fightback when his current contract ends during the close season.

The 31-year-old was among a number of players, including Josip Drmic, Aston Oxborough and Reece McAlear, on the club's released list announced prior to the Premier League finale.

Rupp endured another injury-hit season, making just seven starts under Daniel Farke and then Dean Smith.

The experienced former Bundesliga midfielder has now penned a 'teary' note on his social media account, thanking fans and staff for the way he was treated during his two-and-a-half years at Carrow Road.

Fellow free agent Drmic is being tipped to sign for Croatian champions, Dinamo Zagreb, after a 21-goal haul for HNK Rijeka last season.

The Swiss international striker fell out of favour under Farke and spent the past season-and-a-half at Rijeka.

Drmic signed off at Rijeka with the opening goal in the Croatian cup final last Thursday, but Hajduk Split hit back to win 3-1.