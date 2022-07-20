Ex-City star training with Shaolin monk as search for new club continues

Interview

Former Norwich City midfielder Lukas Rupp is training alone as he searches for a new club. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Lukas Rupp is keeping fit by working with a Shaolin monk and doesn't believe he will have to wait long before revealing his new club.

The 31-year-old left Norwich City earlier this summer upon the expiration of his contract and turned down the opportunity to train with the trade union for professional footballers in Germany and opted to work with Florian Mohr as he continues to maintain his fitness ahead of his next move.

Rupp elected against extending his stay at Carrow Road after making 19 top-flight appearances for the club last season.

Injuries hampered his progress and Rupp has been explaining to German outlet Kicker why he has been training with a Shaolin monk despite some scepticism from some, including Norwich.

"I got to know and appreciate Florian Mohr in 2018 when I tore my cruciate ligament. Since then we have been working together. Also, during the season. He originally grew up in Heidelberg and emigrated to China when he was 18, where he lived in a Shaolin monastery. Later he studied sports in Beijing.

"Florian has a different, holistic view of the body and performance. Great importance is attached to ensuring that all muscles are in harmony and work together accordingly. Only then is it about stress and stress limits. And Chinese medicine also plays an important role. However, I can understand that there are some sceptics.

"In the beginning, the trainers and physios in Norwich also looked critically and even made funny comments because there were already one or the other strange or funny-looking exercises. Over time, they incorporated some of this into their program because it turned out to be quite useful. I also know a few Bundesliga players who now train with Florian."

Rupp has revealed he is in talks with clubs in the Bundesliga and abroad over a free transfer as he presses ahead with his career.

"Ultimately, I was prepared for such a situation," Rupp said. "At the end of last season, there were definitely options that I could have accepted so that everything would have gone on without a gap. But I made a conscious decision to take my time and treat myself to a little vacation, like after every season.

"Even if I can't choose everything, I wanted to know at least for myself what I personally want and what role in a team is suitable for me. At 31, the next one could be my last contract. But everything is going according to plan, I was prepared for such a situation and I hope that I only have to train briefly on my own."