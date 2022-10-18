Nacho is Premier League quality for Smith

Interview

Marcelino Nunez is a class act but Norwich City boss Dean Smith is prepared to cut his over-worked Chilean some slack.

The 22-year-old was substituted at half-time in the 2-1 Championship defeat to Watford, and has found the going tougher in recent weeks after an eyecatching impact following his summer move.

Nunez's goals and quality from dead balls made him an instant hit, and Smith has no concerns ahead of Luton’s Carrow Road visit on Tuesday night.

"He's allowed to have an off day. If he wasn't, if he didn't have an off day, then I don't think he would have been with us,” said the City chief. “He would be at one of the top clubs in the Premier League at the moment. Players are allowed to have off days.

"We hope that they don't all come when other people around them have off days as well. That's all it was for him.

“Nacho’s one who's pretty much played every minute since he's come here. He never got any rest during the international period with the Chilean team as well. It's one that we have to keep an eye on and manage, that's for sure.”

Kieran Dowell was part of the same misfunctioning midfield in that opening period at Vicarage Road. The former Evertonian did burst forward to spark Josh Sargent's goal, but was exposed defensively operating in front of Max Aarons.

"I thought his contribution was okay," said Smith. "He did really well for the goal and I thought he slipped into their pockets really well at times and switched play really well. He's got a great football brain.

"If he wants to come central you need opposite movements. You need somebody to go and create a space for him to be able to use those gaps. You need your team mates to help you as well.

"Players like Sarge, Teemu (Pukki) and Kieran you need to get them the ball. We've all seen the quality in that final third he has to produce a goal or an assist."