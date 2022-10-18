Follow live updates of Norwich City v Luton Town

Match Coverage

Norwich City are hoping to produce a response to successive Championship defeats as they welcome in-form Luton Town to Carrow Road this evening.

Losses to Preston and Watford have created frustration after a nine-game unbeaten run, with City hoping to prove the defeats were little more than a blip in their push for promotion.

- Click here to view our NCFC Live blog or access via the Pink Un+ app on your mobile device and take out a FREE trial here to view exclusive content.

Dean Smith's men have fallen out of the top two and are in the midst of a testing run against potential promotion rivals. Following this fixture, they face a double-header of away games first at Sheffield United followed by a trip to Burnley.

Defender Andrew Omobamidele will be absent for tonight's clash after limping out of Saturday's game, with Ben Gibson set to replace him in heart of defence. Left back Dimi Giannoulis has also rejoined training after his lengthy injury lay off.

Isaac Hayden, who returned to action on Saturday, is not yet ready for a start.

Nathan Jones brings his in-form Luton side to Norfolk on the back of a 3-1 victory over Queens Park Rangers at the weekend. Last year's play-off semi-finalists boast the second-best away record in the division and haven't lost since August.

Cameron Jerome is poised for a Carrow Road return alongside FA Youth Cup winner Carlton Morris, who was crowned as September's Player of the Month for the Championship.

You can follow all of the updates, analysis and reaction in our NCFC Live blog.

Coverage is available exclusively to Pink Un+ subscribers, with our reporters taking comments and questions from City fans before, during and after the game.

- Click here to view our NCFC Live blog or access via the Pink Un+ app on your mobile device and take out a FREE trial here to view exclusive content.