Self-critical Smith focuses on City ahead of Hatters test

Interview

Norwich City must brace for another Championship scrap against Luton after a bruising defeat to Watford - Credit: Andy Sumner/Focus Images Ltd

Anger has given way to introspection for Dean Smith as he strives to get Norwich City back to winning ways against Luton Town at Carrow Road.

Smith was infuriated by the limp first half offering from his side in Saturday’s 2-1 Championship defeat at Watford.

That prompted a double midfield change at the interval, but there was an admission on Monday it was not only his players who had faltered.

Smith pulled youngster Liam Gibbs out of the firing line at Vicarage Road, after sensing it may have been one game too far following a rapid return from an ankle injury.

“To expect him to be up to the levels that he was prior to that injury was probably a mistake on my part. I'll own that, because he's one of the fittest lads we've got,” he said. “But that game probably came a little bit too quick after the first couple.

"I am always self-critical. We come up with a game plan for each game we choose. I ask the coaches their opinions on teams, and then I make my decision on what I believe is the best team to win. That's the only way you can improve."

Smith knows Luton are capable of probing for vulnerability, after Nathan Jones guided the Hatters to a surprise play-off berth last season.

“Nathan has done a really good job there. He's gone back and he's got them playing some entertaining football,” said the City boss. “They are aggressive, they're on the front foot and full of energy. So we have to counter that.

“There'll be a confident team. Nathan is a confident lad in his own ability. Shakey (Craig Shakespeare) went to watch them on Saturday and said that playing at Kenilworth Road is a big, big plus for them. Our players will be more than aware of all the strengths and the weaknesses.

"But every game we go into, 80pc is going to be about us, it has to be about the levels we want and the standards we set. The players know they let an opportunity slip through their fingers on Saturday.

"You look at the Championship at the moment and how close it is. The likes of Blackburn (in fifth) have not drawn yet, and lost more games than Coventry, who are bottom of the league. It's a crazy league. And it always has been because of the amount of games that you play in such a short amount of time."

Josh Sargent notched his eighth Championship goal of the season at Watford, after Smith opted to use the American in a wider role following his double act with Teemu Pukki in the previous home defeat to Preston.

“I was tempted (to stick with a two) but felt it was a different challenge. I wanted us to stretch their midfield and get through that,” he said. “Although Sarge played quite close to Teemu for the most part.

“I felt he could come off that left side and cause problems, and if he trapped the inside shoulder of (Dan) Gosling there would be a lot of space for him, or space on the outside for Sam (Byram). We got that but we didn’t use it enough.

“Sometimes you can have a lot of players who just want to play football, but there are times when you look at the game within that, which isn’t solely about trying to play football, but to turn the opposition and create opportunities.

"Some players don’t want to do that at times but if you ask Sarge or Teemu where they want that ball it is in behind.”