Smith takeaways: Dimi boost; Hayden caution; Luton threat

Team news

Dean Smith had his say on some of the key issues ahead of Norwich City's Championship home game against Luton Town.

The Canaries' boss held his pre-match press call at Colney on Monday morning.

This is what Smith had to say on the following.

Andrew Omobamidele and Dimi Giannoulis fitness bulletin

Andy’s got an ankle injury. He will be unavailable for Tuesday. We haven't had a medical report yet to find out how long he'll be out for.

We have Ben Gibson, and I don’t think he would like to be seen as waiting in the wings, because he wants to play and he's been an accomplished centre back at this level for a long time. He's played a lot of games in the Premier League as well. So certainly a ready made replacement.

(Dimi an option for Tuesday?) He's back with us now and training. We'll check on his fitness levels and see where he is to decide when he is available for selection or not. We'll have a look at him in training today.

Isaac Hayden. What next?

After 30 minutes (at Watford) I might have been bringing him back off but I didn’t have a substitute option. It was probably too much for him. But he is experienced and he was able to get through the 45 minutes.

We have to be guided by the medical staff, the medical team. And Isaac himself. I said before he's an experienced player who knows his own body.

He told me he had 45 minutes in him before Watford and he now knows what he can and can't do at this stage. The big thing for the medical team is just to see how his knee handled that load. So far, so good.

(Could he start games now?) No, I don't think so. You know the fact that we only felt he had 45 minutes in him on Saturday, and that last 15 minutes was tough for him. I don't think he is in a position to start, but certainly to be on the bench.

Luton thoughts

A good, strong team. Nathan (Jones) has done a really good job there. He's gone back there and he's got them playing some entertaining football. They are aggressive, they're on the front foot and full of energy. So we have to counter that.

They have that physicality to their game but they are good footballers as well. They want to play the right way. They have a couple of my old players in James Bree and Henri Lansbury, so I know what good footballers they are.

Most concerning aspect of Watford defeat?

The first half. The fact that we had too many players that were, six or five out of 10. And if you do that, at this level, then you get found out. We have no divine right to beat anybody.

Watford were a Premier League team like ourselves last season and, for me, they've got a front four that can be one of the best in this league.

We knew it was going to be a tough game. But we had too many players playing under par in the first half. The good thing is we changed it at half-time and that changed the tempo of the game. We almost got a point out of it, or a result out of it.

(Was that first half as angry as you have been watching your Norwich side?) There were a few games last year in the Premier League, to be honest. Certainly this season it was. We just didn't play to our levels that we can. And the players will know that.

You've got to be above six out of 10 to go and win football games, and we wasn't in the first half. We managed to change it in the second half. And I thought we got closer to getting a result, than the result going away from us, as it did in that first half.



