PRESSER: Canaries v Man City - Sargent back in the mix

Updated

Josh Sargent is back for Manchester City's visit after missing Norwich City's recent games with illness - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dean Smith previewed Norwich City’s Premier League game against Manchester City - and we had all the key lines first from a video chat with the boss.

It does not come any tougher for the Canaries than the runaway leaders, with Pep Guardiola's glittering cast list heading to Carrow Road on Saturday evening.

But Norwich ground out another point against Crystal Palace in midweek, and have lost only once since December 28 in all competitions.

Dean Smith press conference bulletin ahead of Manchester City https://t.co/miFqsZCvWe — The Pink Un (@pinkun) February 11, 2022

Smith reported no fresh fitness issues from those on duty against Palace.

The City boss confirmed Josh Sargent is back after illness forced him to miss the Wolves FA Cup tie and the midweek stalemate. The US international returned to training on Thursday.

Ozan Kabak (illness) remains out this weekend. Tim Krul (shoulder) and Jacob Sorensen (knee) are not expected to return this month.

Lukas Rupp was not considered in midweek after reporting a minor hamstring issue following his lay-off.

Smith also confirmed on Friday Andrew Omobamidele is now set to visit a specialist after more back pain on his return to training. The Republic of Ireland international last featured in early December.

Recap the key points below, with full reaction and build up to the Canaries' game against Manchester City throughout the rest of the day on pinkun.com