'Our battle is not with them' - Norwich fans react to Man City defeat

Opinion

It was a tough evening at Carrow Road for Norwich City against Manchester City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City were unable to produce an upset as Manchester City ran out comfortable winners at Carrow Road.

The Canaries were valiant and organised throughout the first period, before Raheem Sterling's second goal killed the atmosphere among the home supporters.

Ultimately, it is not these fixtures that will dictate whether Norwich remain in the Premier League come May.

The scoreline may suggest a mauling from the Premier League champions, but there were positives to take from their first half display.

Dean Smith admitted to feeling frustrated at the manner of some of the goals conceded in the second period. Manchester City's quality eventually told in a tough 45 minutes after the break.

The Canaries must now brush themselves down and prepare for another tough game against Liverpool at Anfield.

- You can read the reaction from Norwich City's supporters via social media above and below