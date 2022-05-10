Dean Smith on Brandon Williams fan abuse incident

Interview

Dean Smith has spoken for the first time on the abuse endured by Manchester United loanee Brandon Williams after Norwich City's West Ham defeat - Credit: PA

Dean Smith has had his say on the incident that led to Brandon Williams taking down a social media post criticising the fans he alleged followed him after Norwich City’s 4-0 Premier League defeat to West Ham.

The Manchester United loanee reacted on his Instagram account on Sunday evening, after what he claimed was abuse from some supporters on his exit from Carrow Road, before individuals followed him from the stadium.

Smith confirmed on Tuesday morning Williams will stay until the end of his loan, and is available for selection for the midweek trip to Leicester City.

The City head coach has not spoken to the left back about the episode but insisted it is now closed.

Williams put out a further social media post on Monday thanking the club and those fans who had supported him.

None of our players, staff or supporters should be subject to any form of physical or verbal abuse. We stand with and support Brandon in being against the abuse he was subject to from a minority of our fans.



We’re proud to push to make Carrow Road and #NCFC a home for everyone. https://t.co/tnIlR9daQX — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) May 9, 2022

“He has posted that in an emotional moment. What we can’t do is condone anybody following players,” said Smith. “We can’t condone what he did as well, but he did the right thing and took it down and gave his reasons for it.

“When I first saw it I didn't have a clue what it meant. I am not a social media person so I had no idea of the context. But the people at the football club contacted Brandon straight away to see what it was about, what he was doing. Then he realised the responsibilities he has and took it down very quickly.

“He has issued a reason why he did that. As far as I am concerned and the club is concerned that is the end of it. I have not spoken to him about. I don’t think I need to. There are people at the football club who deal with that and have dealt with that.

“He’ll be here until the end of the season. He goes back to Manchester United then. His loan is until the end of the season. He will be here like the other lads on loan. He trained really well on Monday. He will train today and we will assess him.”