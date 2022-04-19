Williams maps out survival route for City

Interview

Brandon Williams is convinced Norwich City can pull off a Premier League great escape.

Williams cut a frustrated figure at Old Trafford, watching his loan club duel with his parent club in Manchester United’s 3-2 weekend win.

The 21-year-old is eligible again for Newcastle’s Carrow Road visit, and desperate to force his way back into the starting line up after injury opened the door to Dimi Giannoulis.

City then travel to Dean Smith’s previous employers, Aston Villa, before games against European semi-finalists West Ham and Leicester City.

“Anything can happen. I feel like with the games that we’ve got coming up, we can get a lot of points," said Williams. “We’re still in and around it, another win now and we’re only four points and then it all comes down to that last day, if we get another win after that.

“People wrote us off at the start of the season when we didn’t get a win, but we’ve showed teams around us that we can fight until the end.

"We know what we’re capable of, we know as a team what we set out as an achievement, and that’s to stay in this league, and that’s what we’ll keep fighting to do.

“My job this year is to help Norwich stay in the Premier League. It is a different position to what I’m used to. I want to play in every single game, I want to play 90 minutes, but I would like to get a goal for Norwich, it would be very special for me.”

Smith has hailed Williams' attitude as a loan player, and the left back insists regular game time was what he needed after falling out of favour at Old Trafford.

“I’ve learnt a lot more. It’s been a good year for me,” he said, speaking to United’s official site. “It’s something I wanted to do when I came. I wanted to play football, and that’s what I’ve managed to do.

“You don’t have to worry about your fitness, you just concentrate on the football side of it. As long as your body is 100pc, you can then play at 100pc and all the attributes that you have you can use because you’ve prepared well, and your body is right.

“I’ve matured as well as a person. I’m obviously far away from my family, but I’ve had to learn how to do things and live here without the luxury of having your mum or your dad cooking. It’s been difficult but I feel like it’s really helped me.

"My dad’s been down to nearly every game, my friends come to every single game really, so it’s been good to see them on the weekends.”