Williams ready to rumble for City

Published: 6:00 AM August 24, 2021

Brandon Williams is ready to put the bite into Norwich City’s Premier League bid after completing his loan move from Manchester United.

The highly-rated 20-year-old full back sealed a season long loan switch on Monday, and is expected to be eligible for Tuesday's League Cup second round home tie against Bournemouth.

Williams arrives with a combative reputation after clocking up 51 senior appearances for the Red Devils.

“I’m very aggressive, I like to play football as well and play out from the back. I’m a very forward-thinking defender and I just want to bring some aggression and leadership to the team, learn more and hopefully mature as a player,” he said. “I spoke to the head coach and he told me the amount of players that he’s developed and how well they’ve done.

"Some players have left the club and gone on to do really good things. I just want to be here and improve myself as much as I can.

“I’ve played for Manchester United in so many different competitions and I’ve played against and trained with some of the best players in the world. Coming here with all that experience will help me as a player.

“I’m comfortable playing as a full-back on both sides. I prefer to play on the left more, even though I’m right-footed.”

Williams believes Norwich is the perfect club to prove his worth away from Old Trafford.

“I’m getting myself out of my comfort zone,” he said, quoted on the club’s official site. “I’m from Manchester, all my family and friends are there. Everything I know has been in Manchester so to come here and focus on my football will be really good for me.

“I’m ready to go right now, I’ve played a few games in pre-season and I’ve been training as well without any injuries. I’ve trained every day so I feel very good.”

Farke revealed at his pre-match press call Williams had been a long term summer target.

"We have worked on this this business for quite a long time because we're fully convinced of Brandon and his qualities as a young player," he said. "He is full of potential and he has proven this already at Premier League level for a top class side and also in European competition.

"Sometimes it is a bit easier to play with a top class side than immediately be one of the best performers in a newly-promoted side. We have to a bit careful but it was a position we looked at over the last weeks because we have one natural left full back. An important key of key piece of our business during this month."