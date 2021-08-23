City confirm Brandon Williams loan move from Man United

Updated

Published: 2:00 PM August 23, 2021 Updated: 3:13 PM August 23, 2021

Norwich City have confirmed the loan signing of Manchester United full back Brandon Williams.

The 20-year-old, who can operate on either flank, completed the formalities of his season long loan move over the weekend before travelling to Norfolk.

Williams is available for the Canaries' League Cup second round home tie against Bournemouth on Tuesday, subject to clearance from the relevant football authorities.

“It feels very different. It’s the first time I’ve ever played for a different club before but I’m just really excited to get started, meet everybody and get my season going," he said, speaking to the club's official site. “It’s a massive club and I like the way they play. I’ve watched them over the years and seen how they play.

“The club like to play out from the back and play football. That really inspired me to come here, and I think that the head coach can really improve me as a player.

“Everyone has been so welcoming. I’ve really enjoyed my time here already and I can’t wait to meet everybody. I’ve just got a feeling it’ll be a good year."

Norwich were in the market for reinforcements with Bali Mumba the only fit and available back up to Dimitris Giannoulis and Max Aarons.

Williams, who will wear the number 21 shirt, is the second Premier League loan signing of the summer for the top flight new boys, after Billy Gilmour's arrival from Chelsea. Norwich have brought in seven new faces, plus permanent deals for Giannoulis and Ben Gibson.

“We’re really happy that we have been able to bring Brandon in," added City boss, Daniel Farke. "This is an exciting deal for all parties, and we thank Manchester United for allowing us the opportunity to work with Brandon.

“Brandon is a young player full of potential. He has already proven that he can perform on the top level and that he is capable of playing for Manchester United. He has many good skills and qualities.

“We wanted to bring someone in who was capable of playing in the full-back positions to strengthen our squad. Brandon has played a lot at left-back for Manchester United, but we know he is also capable of playing on the right side, too.

"With Dimitris Giannoulis we have had only one natural left-back. For that, it’s good to have Brandon in the building and hopefully he can help us achieve our targets."

The 20-year-old is yet to make a senior appearance for the Red Devils this season. He found first team opportunities at Old Trafford harder to come by last season with the revival of Luke Shaw after an impressive debut campaign in 2019/20, when he made 37 appearances.

Williams also featured against the Canaries that campaign in a 2-1 FA Cup extra-time win at Carrow Road in June 2020.

