Canaries' cause matters to United loan ace

Brandon Williams is a lifelong Manchester United fan but revealed he was desperate for Norwich City to put one over his parent club.

Williams has started every game of the Dean Smith era, during a season long loan move from Old Trafford, apart from being ineligible for the recent 1-0 Premier League defeat to the Reds at Carrow Road.

Smith paid him the ultimate tribute ahead of that game by praising how much the combative defender had bought into the Canaries’ Premier League survival push.

Cristiano Ronaldo struck a winner from the penalty spot, yet the 21-year-old insists he does not feel he is missing out on sharing the same dressing room as the global icon.

“I get asked this question a lot, about missing out on being there this season. But this is my career, I know what I have to do and what is the right thing for me,” said Williams, speaking to Youtube broadcaster Jamal Niaz last weekend watching his cousin Zelfa Barrett box at the Manchester Arena.

“I am not looking at what is going on at United this season. I am not interested in being there this season because I have a job to do with Norwich. That is my job. I will go back in the summer and of course if I was a team mate of his it would be fantastic.

“I love the game. I am a fan. I still watch all the United games and I want them to win, apart from when we played against them, but other than that.

“For me personally, it is going very good. This season for me we have been unlucky a lot of times. It was difficult moving away from family and friends but I am comfortable now, and we have another big part of the season ahead. I just want to make my family proud and accomplish everything I have set out for myself in my career.”