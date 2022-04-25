Williams ready for City full back fight

Interview

Brandon Williams aims to force his way back into the Norwich City line up for the Premier League run in - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Brandon Williams is up for a scrap to win back his place in the Norwich City line up for the Premier League run in.

Williams was an unused substitute for the 3-0 defeat to Newcastle that pushed Dean Smith’s squad to the brink of relegation – which could be confirmed as soon as this weekend at Aston Villa.

Smith made it clear before and after the Magpies’ loss he will continue to select on merit rather than overlook his loan contingent, with one eye on next season.

Injury, ineligibility against his parent club Manchester United, and Dimi Giannoulis’ form have combined to halt Williams' run in the City XI.

“There are great full backs at this club, but there’s competition all over the pitch,” he said. “You need someone who is going to push you, when you don’t get too comfortable and think the position is your position. With the manager now he’ll change it straightaway if you’re not upto his standards and his demands.

“He did that to me against Crystal Palace when he felt like I wasn’t playing well and he dropped me for that game and he came and spoke to me about it.

“It made me kick on and after that I’ve been concentrating 100pc, putting so much into my work on and off the pitch and that has set up me up for the rest of the season.

“People can play ahead of you because they’ve had a fantastic week in training but it’s down to the manager. You’ve got to impress him because he will drop you."

Williams has extra motivation to push himself forward following the appointment of Dutch coach Erik ten Hag as the incoming boss at Old Trafford.

“What I want to do next year is play for Manchester United at left back and that’s my job,” he said, speaking in City’s OTBC matchday programme for the Newcastle game and prior to official confirmation of ten Hag’s pending arrival. “That’s what I’m determined to do because it’s my life and I’ll do anything for that.

“I know I can play in this league, and I know I can get to the top and that’s what I want to do.”