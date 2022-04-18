'It was very stressful' - City's bravery impressed De Gea

Interview

Norwich City did enough to pull off a Premier League shock for Man United keeper David De Gea, in his side's hard-fought 3-2 win at Old Trafford.

De Gea foiled Milot Rashica with a key stop at 2-2, after the Canaries had roared back at the 'Theatre of Dreams'. The Spanish international made another crucial early save from Teemu Pukki in an entertaining affair settled by Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick.

“Until the last second it was very stressful,” he said. “We were 2-0 up against Norwich so we cannot lose the control of the game. But we started giving chances away and they scored at the end of the first half, which is always tough.



“We need to control more of the game and especially at home against Norwich. But it was a great game, we fought to the end, it's good experience for the team and three great goals from Cristiano.

"This is the Premier League, it is not easy, every game is tough. You can see against Norwich, they are bottom of the league, but they fight and nearly get points here."

De Gea admitted he thought Rashica's low second half strike from 20 yards had beaten him.

It was a tough one, a very difficult one,” he said, speaking to his club's official site. “As soon as he made the shot, I thought 'hmm maybe I will not get it' and I put my legs and my arm out. And I made the save so it was good at this point in the game.



“We kept trying until the end with the fans, who were once again amazing, and then a great goal by Cristiano from the free-kick. It's a massive three points, we are still there, fighting for the top four, but for sure we need to keep improving because it's not enough if we keep playing like this.”



