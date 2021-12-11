Smith brushes off Dimi defensive worries

Video

Dimi Giannoulis will rise to the challenge against Manchester United, with the Norwich City defender set for his first start under Dean Smith.

The Greek international has deferred to Brandon Williams since Smith arrived at Carrow Road, but with Williams ineligible on Saturday against his parent club Giannoulis has a rare chance to impress.

The 26-year-old was substituted at half-time against both Manchester City and Chelsea earlier this season, under previous coach Daniel Farke, but Smith has no concerns at his defensive work.

“There's many defenders that will get torn apart by the likes of Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea. So I certainly don't read an awful lot into that,” said Smith. “I could only judge him from what I have seen so far and I have been really pleased with what I've seen. He's trained well and he is available.

"I just felt Brandon's been good in the first four games and Tottenham was probably his best game, especially carrying the ball forward and creating opportunities.

"The biggest compliment I've given to Brandon is the fact that he doesn't look like he's a loan player, which is really, really good to see. But Dimi has been training really well and he has certainly taken mine and Shakey’s (assistant Craig Shakespeare) eye in the training sessions.”

Youngster Bali Mumba is another option on the left side of the City defence, but Sam Byram will not be risked as he edges towards a long awaited first team return after being out for 21 months.

“I think it’s a little bit too soon for Sam,” said Smith. “He's only played 60 or 70 minutes at most in one outing over two development games, and we're looking to continue to build that up.

"Depending on what happens after that Sam could come into the squad, which will be a big boost for him, and for us because I've really liked what I've seen so far in training from him.

"I remember him from before when he was at Leeds, he is a very, very talented player who unfortunately has gone through a really rough time with injuries. It'll be like having a new signing come into the squad.

“Bali has trained well with us so far and he is another who has played a couple of recent 23s games. He played with Sam but at left back against Wolves and did really well and scored a goal as well. He looks a good player.”